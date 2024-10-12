➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Joel Matip celebrates with the Premier League trophy as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Joel Matip confirms his retirement after leaving Liverpool FC

After leaving Liverpool in the summer, Joel Matip has officially hung up his boots after 15 years as a professional with just two clubs.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Anfield expired in the summer after eight years and 201 appearances, though his final campaign was cruelly cut short by an ACL injury.

He would make just 14 appearances in his last season but departed with an overwhelming number of well wishes having quickly become a fan favourite among Liverpool supporters.

Matip arrived from Schalke – his only other club – on a free transfer in 2016 and endeared himself with his marauding runs and eccentric reactions on the pitch.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Joel Matip (L) and Virgil van Dijk (R) after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He was tipped to find a new home, with West Ham reported to be in the running, but it has now been announced that Matip has retired, 15 years on from when he made his first-team debut for Schalke.

The German-born centre-back played a total of 500 career games, with over 450 at first-team level.

Matip managed a goal in every season except for his last with Liverpool – finishing with 11 – and he was a player who thrived on consistency when fit.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip (L) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk (R) after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

An under-appreciated player outside Liverpool’s walls, but it was never a question inside the club as players and fans alike readily showed their love to the gangly defender.

Jurgen Klopp said it best, though, when he declared: “In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip.”

Matip lifted five trophies during his time at Liverpool, but his legacy will extend beyond that.

Happy retirement, Joel!

