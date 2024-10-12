After leaving Liverpool in the summer, Joel Matip has officially hung up his boots after 15 years as a professional with just two clubs.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Anfield expired in the summer after eight years and 201 appearances, though his final campaign was cruelly cut short by an ACL injury.

He would make just 14 appearances in his last season but departed with an overwhelming number of well wishes having quickly become a fan favourite among Liverpool supporters.

Matip arrived from Schalke – his only other club – on a free transfer in 2016 and endeared himself with his marauding runs and eccentric reactions on the pitch.

He was tipped to find a new home, with West Ham reported to be in the running, but it has now been announced that Matip has retired, 15 years on from when he made his first-team debut for Schalke.

The German-born centre-back played a total of 500 career games, with over 450 at first-team level.

Matip managed a goal in every season except for his last with Liverpool – finishing with 11 – and he was a player who thrived on consistency when fit.

An under-appreciated player outside Liverpool’s walls, but it was never a question inside the club as players and fans alike readily showed their love to the gangly defender.

Jurgen Klopp said it best, though, when he declared: “In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip.”

Matip lifted five trophies during his time at Liverpool, but his legacy will extend beyond that.

Happy retirement, Joel!