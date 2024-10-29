On Tuesday, Liverpool coach Arne Slot revealed some bad news on Diogo Jota‘s injury as Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed key absences on his side also.

The injury Jota sustained to his ribs against Chelsea is set to keep him out for longer than expected.

Having already missed two matches, Slot revealed the Portuguese could miss the next four games as he is now not expected back for at least three weeks. The same was also said for Harvey Elliott.

Asked if he expected the No. 20 to return before the next international break, Slot replied: “No, and Elliott the same.”

He added: “It is a pity that Diogo Jota is not available and Federico Chiesa is also not available because they were, in my opinion, they were the most logical No. 9s.”

Speaking of Chiesa, he is also still out injured. Slot explained: “Sometimes he’s there with us, trains a few days, and then goes out for injury again.

“I don’t want to put days or weeks on it, because I think we just have to make sure he gets in the best possible shape.”

Conor Bradley has been training and Slot has said “he could maybe be in the squad” – doesn’t sound like someone who’s starting on Wednesday

Wataru Endo, however, is in line to start after Slot said he “deserves to play” and “might be in the lineup”

Liverpool’s coach reacted to Man United‘s sacking of their Erik ten Hag by saying: “We will see him I think in the near future at a big club” – hopefully, it’s one of Liverpool’s rivals

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told BeIN Sports that wearing the Liverpool shirt “means everything,” adding: “It’s the same as what I’ve felt when I was six” – there’s hope yet he will sign a contract!

Brighton will be without Lewis Dunk, James Milner and Joao Pedro, as well as Adam Webster, Solly March, long-term absentee Matt O’Riley and the in-form Georginio Rutter for Wednesday’s match

Sporting have said in a statement to Portugal’s financial regulator, the CMVM, that “Manchester United have expressed their interest in recruiting coach Ruben Amorim and have said they are ready to pay the €10 million release clause”

After being beaten to the Ballon d’Or by Rodri, Vinicius Jr posted on X: “I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready” – the whole of Real Madrid haven’t Rodri’s win bizarrely poorly

At the ceremony on Monday night, Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was crowned the women’s Ballon d’Or winner for a second consecutive year

October 29 has seen plenty of goals scored by Liverpool across our 131-year history.

Back in 1892, this date saw Liverpool thrash Welsh side Newtown 9-0 in the Reds’ first-ever home FA Cup match.

Ninety-one years later, in 1983, Ian Rush scored five goals in a single game, becoming just the third of five Liverpool players to manage the feat.

The goals came in a 6-0 battering of Luton at home in the league as Kenny Dalglish scored the Reds’ other, on a day when Rush had his hat-trick completed by the 36th minute!