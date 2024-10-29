Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will sign for Liverpool next summer, went viral over the weekend for producing a stunning double save to secure Valencia’s 1-1 draw against Getafe.

With Liverpool having officially reached a deal to sign Mamardashvili next summer, eyes have been glancing from Merseyside to Valencia to see how the goalkeeper has been getting on.

This weekend, they didn’t need to look far as the Georgian international went viral for an incredible double save he produced in La Liga.

With Valencia bottom of the table, they travelled to Madrid and went 1-0 up against Getafe thanks to Enzo Barrenechea’s first-half goal.

Three points were taken from their grasp in injury time, though, when Mauro Arambarri put a penalty down the middle for the visitors.

They almost then conceded again but seven minutes into added time, Mamardashvili pulled off a remarkable double save that showcased his amazing reaction time.

Ben Doak’s team take on Kaide Gordon

There was a clash between two Liverpool loanees in the Championship on Saturday, though the players never actually shared the pitch at the same time.

Ben Doak‘s Middlesbrough travelled to Carrow Road where they drew 3-3 against Norwich in an exciting match that Doak played a crucial part in.

The young Scot was bright from the start, getting to the byline and causing problems for the opposition defence.

In the 40th minute, he ran superbly from inside his own half all the way up the pitch before sliding in Anfernee Dijksteel, who set up Tommy Conway for a relatively simple finish.

Before coming off in the 71st minute, Doak managed the most successful dribbles of any player (three), according to FotMob, and had more touches in the opposition box (10) than anyone else, too.

He also created two chances for Middlesbrough on his eighth club appearance of the season.

On the other side, Kaide Gordon has had a less impactful spell loan spell and only came off the bench in injury time for Norwich as they looked for a winner.

Lewis Koumas, Owen Beck, Luca Stephenson and Rhys Williams were Liverpool’s four loanees to play every minute of their games over the weekend, while Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay and Nat Phillips were also in action.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Unused: Marcelo Pitaluga, Fabian Mrozek

Injured: Calum Scanlon, Luke Chambers