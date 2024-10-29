Having come away from north London without defeat, Liverpool head back down south to play Brighton in the League Cup fourth round.

Brighton vs. Liverpool

League Cup (Fourth Round) | Amex Stadium

October 30, 2024 | 7.30pm (GMT)

Though it is still early in the campaign, Liverpool have made themselves contenders for trophies already with great form across all competitions.

With three wins from three in the Champions League and a convincing victory in the third round of the League Cup, Arne Slot‘s side are rightly eyeing silverware this season.

1. Brighton double-header

In an unusual occurrence, Liverpool play the same team twice in the space of four days as they face Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday, then in the Premier League on Saturday.

Some supporters will have an eye on the league match and perhaps even be willing to sacrifice the Reds’ chances in the League Cup, in order to secure three points.

Neither result is guaranteed, though, and Liverpool’s competitive streak will ensure that whatever team Slot puts out will be up for the fight on Wednesday night.

This competition provides not only an opportunity for silverware, but also a chance for fringe players to get much-needed minutes to stay sharp.

2. How they reached the fourth round

Due to playing in Europe, Liverpool came into the League Cup at the third round stage.

They were drawn against West Ham and confidently dispatched of them at Anfield with a 5-1 win, despite initially going behind after a Jarell Quansah own goal.

Meanwhile, Brighton have had to navigate two rounds to reach this stage, first beating Crawley 4-0 at home before beating Wolves 3-2 on the south coast.

The team that comes out victorious from this game will play in the quarter-finals the week before Christmas.

3. Team news

Liverpool will be without Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota for both clashes with Brighton, as Slot revealed they are expected to be out until after the next international break.

Conor Bradley will probably also miss out on a start, with Slot saying he “could maybe be in the squad.”

This leaves Joe Gomez or Trent Alexander-Arnold to play right-back in a defence that will likely also include Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas.

Alisson also remains absent so Vitezslav Jaros will be in the squad, either as a substitute or a starter.

4. Starting XI prediction

• READ HERE: LFC lineup options vs. Brighton – 5 changes as Endo starts

Slot must answer an interesting question up front, now we know Jota will be out for another three weeks.

Nunez is left as Liverpool’s only recognised striker during a busy period of fixtures. Ideally, to keep the Uruguayan’s energy levels at their highest, he would have been rested.

However, Chiesa, who could have filled in up front, is also missing, so Slot may play Nunez again.

Predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

5. No Lewis Dunk for Brighton

Despite a change of manager in the summer, 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler replacing Marseille-bound Roberto de Zerbi, Brighton have maintained last season’s levels and currently sit sixth in the Premier League.

Just two points behind Arsenal, they have won four of their nine league matches so far this season while drawing four and losing once, a 4-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool will face a tricky test at the Amex, likely playing a weakened team, but Brighton might not be at their best either.

Hurzeler will be without the likes of Lewis Dunk, James Milner and Joao Pedro, as well as Adam Webster, Solly March, long-term absentee Matt O’Riley and the in-form Georginio Rutter (cup-tied).

The manager has also confirmed that Jason Steele will start in goal for the Seagulls, like in the last round.

6. The striker situation

As mentioned, Slot has somewhat of a conundrum to work out with Jota and even Jayden Danns unavailable:

“About Darwin, I gave him credit that he worked so hard in previous weeks where he didn’t play a lot to be able to play three times in a row, I think three games in eight days. “It was a good thing his ban for Uruguay was cancelled so he could play two games there, that helped him to play the way he did. I’m not talking about the quality, but the intensity he played with. “That was a positive thing. It is a pity that Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are not available because they were, in my opinion, the most logical No. 9s. “But still, we have some other options with the ones you just said (Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah).”

7. A look at the numbers

The Reds have met Brighton twice before on this date and Liverpool have yet to lose. In 1982, they recorded a 3-1 home victory and in 2021 the sides drew 2-2 at Anfield.

Another win against the Seagulls will see Liverpool reach the quarter-final of this competition for the 26th time.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Gomez are the most seasoned current League Cup players at the club, each with 16 appearances.

Of the present squad, Jota and Gakpo have scored the most goals in this competition (6). Meanwhile, Curtis Jones is next-best with five.

8. Straight to penalties

With Liverpool and Brighton both trying to feel each other out knowing they have another meeting just days later, there is a good chance this match will end in a draw.

Should that be the case, the game would go straight to a penalty shootout after 90 minutes, with no extra time in this competition until the two-legged semi-finals.

If the match does end up going to penalties, the Reds ought to be confident. They have been involved in 15 League Cup penalty shootouts, winning 11 of those as well as 20 of 27 in all competitions, including each of the last four.

9. A new referee for the Reds

Darren Bond will take charge of the match. The official from Lancashire has never refereed Liverpool before.

He has, though, refereed Brighton who have lost only one of their eight games when Bond has been in charge.

While Liverpool haven’t met Bond before, assistants Darren Cann and Matthew Wilkes are familiar, as is fourth official Simon Hooper.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Brighton vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports+ with kickoff at 7.30pm (GMT)

TIA’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 6.45pm, with Henry Jackson tasked with keeping you entertained and up-to-date.

Come on you Reds!