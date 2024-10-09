Jurgen Klopp has his first official title since leaving Liverpool in May, joining the Red Bull group as head of football, and he has explained his decision on social media.

The German has been enjoying a sabbatical since departing Anfield earlier this year, with sightings at concerts and sporting events showing the weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

As is his stature in the game, Klopp has been linked with countless jobs but only Red Bull have proved successful in appealing to his interests as he stepped away from the touchline.

It is a move that has not been warmly received in some parts, including among Borussia Dortmund supporters, as the Red Bull model is at odds with game’s tradition.

With his role made official by Red Bull, the 57-year-old took to his Instagram account to explain why he accepted the role as head of football.

“Hi. Some of you might have heard already, some of you won’t, from January 1, 2025, I will be head of global soccer at Red Bull, and I’m really looking forward to that,” he said.

“A few months ago, I said I don’t see myself on the sideline anymore, and that’s still the case. But I still love football and I still love working.

“Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that. I want to share my experience which I collected over the years.

“We all know that there are much more successful managers out there but, in my career, I fought for promotion, I fought against relegation and I fought for titles and trophies.

“Sometimes we failed, sometimes we succeeded. Dealing with that is not easy, but it is possible.

“Then I want to learn again because when you are in the job and you have to play every three days, you barely have time for that.

“Now I have time and I have the opportunity.

“I want to see, feel and figure out what is useful for football; developing football a little bit as well.

“Really looking forward to it but now I go back on holiday. See you in January.”

Klopp’s responsibilities will include strategic management for Red Bull’s international network of clubs, which includes Leipzig, Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Bragantino.

If you had not already clocked it, Pepijn Lijnders is currently manager of Salzburg and is struggling in his first few months in charge, so it will be intriguing to see if Klopp has any role there.

Having expressed a desire to not return to the touchline, it is a role that is in keeping with how Klopp sees his next steps in the game.