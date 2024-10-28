Liverpool’s 2-2 draw away to Arsenal was a better result than it was performance, with the media mixed about their efforts, as well as hailing Mohamed Salah.

The Reds battled to a point on Sunday afternoon, needing Salah to equalise late in the day after a flat performance overall.

Having been outplayed in the opening 45 minutes, Liverpool did improve after the interval, but arguably didn’t capitalise on an injury to Gabriel.

Here’s how the media reacted to the Reds’ point in north London.

This wasn’t vintage Liverpool, but they ground out a solid result…

BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty praised the job Arne Slot is doing and feels Liverpool should be happy with their league position:

“Liverpool manager Arne Slot‘s composed and measured approach is reflected in the adjustments he has made to the team bequeathed to him by predecessor Jurgen Klopp. “He has not been carried away as Liverpool made their way to the top of the table, and Slot will not be too low now after a laboured performance as his team failed to cash in on Arsenal‘s defensive crisis in the closing stages. “The force appeared to be with Liverpool as Arsenal lost key players but, while they had plenty of possession, Slot’s team did not apply the sustained pressure that might have brought them a greater reward than Salah’s goal gave them. “Liverpool were fortunate to be only one goal adrift after a poor first-half display when they were outmanoeuvred in midfield and troubled in defence – but when there is Salah there is always hope, even on a relatively quiet day for the Egyptian. “Slot’s team are now in the position familiar to so many others, behind Manchester City, but to be sitting in second place and only a point behind the reigning champions still represents a fine start to the Dutch manager’s time at Anfield.”

On X, David Lynch was content with the result, but felt it was also an opportunity missed:

Liverpool will be frustrated that they only had to invert Alexander-Arnold and show more aggression to seize control in the second half – if they'd done it earlier, they may have won. But you can't complain about coming from behind twice to draw at Arsenal, it's a great result. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) October 27, 2024

Speaking on Sky Sports, though, Jamie Carragher was less complimentary about his former club:

“I must say I was disappointed with Liverpool. “When you think of the problems that Arsenal had, not just before the game but more in the game, the changes that they had to make, the makeshift back four at the end with the young kid [Myles Lewis-Skelly] coming on at left back, I actually expected them to create a lot more in the second half.”

The incomparable Salah earned deserved praise for his impact…

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt lauded the brilliance of Salah, who drew level with Robbie Fowler on 163 Premier League goals:

“So often when Liverpool need him Mohammed Salah comes up clutch. “Just when it felt that Arsenal had weathered the second-half storm, that they would re-establish their own Premier League title challenge they were denied. “It is eight goals and seven assists for Salah in what could, theoretically, be his last season as a Liverpool player. “And once more the 32-year-old showed his worth.”

When Liverpool need something, so, SO often – especially in the decisive games – it’s him. No player has contributed more goals and assists in clashes between the top-four sides since 2022-23 than Mohamed Salah. Excellent build-up from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) October 27, 2024

Alex Richards of the Mirror feels Salah is a priceless figure, focusing on the need for him to sign a contract extension at Anfield:

“Salah’s contract continues to tick down at Anfield. He turns 33 next summer, and perhaps the Liverpool top brass don’t want to pay him the big-money he feels he’s still worth – and which he can land multiple times over if he moves to Saudi Arabia. “But like Saka it is he who is likely to be the biggest difference-maker if Slot can lead Liverpool to the title in his debut season. “Certainly, after being caught out by Saka’s blistering early strike, it was their Egyptian King to whom Liverpool were most thankful here.”