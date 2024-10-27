➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 27, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans content with “good point” for below-par Liverpool despite “missed opportunity”

Liverpool drew 2-2 away to Arsenal in a thrilling Premier League game, but fans thought the Reds got away with a below-par performance.

Arne Slot‘s side had a wonderful chance to damage the Gunners’ title hopes on Sunday, and while they failed to, a point was still acceptable having been below their best.

Bukayo Saka skinned Andy Robertson to give Arsenal the lead and Virgil van Dijk equalised, but Mikel Merino headed home before the break.

Mohamed Salah was on-hand to clinically equalise with time running out, though, as Slot’s men return to Merseyside with a share of the spoils.

It is a point added to the tally, but two were certainly on the table for Liverpool had they performed to the level they are capable of.

These Liverpool supporters largely felt the Reds got out of jail on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section, following a disappointing display.

 

“A fair result overall. Really didn’t want to lose that. We should’ve threatened them more in that last 30 minutes when Gabriel went off though.”

Jota The Slotter in the This is Anfield comments

“We didn’t play well but to come back twice to get a draw is always a good result.”

Mark Shields on Facebook

“Disappointing. They were there for the taking. Wasted opportunity and perfect result for City.”

Michael Hugh in the This is Anfield comments

“Not a good display. Defensively really bad, still cannot believe what was Robbo doing. Konate was by far the best player ”

Kenneth Martinez on Facebook

This does feel like a bullet dodged by Liverpool, who never felt at their sharpest from the off and were outplayed in the first half.

At the same time, the Reds were disappointing when Arsenal lost Gabriel after the break, failing to create enough chances against a makeshift defence.

It has to be looked at as a good point overall, though, meaning Liverpool remain four points clear of the Gunners after nine games.

