Liverpool drew 2-2 away to Arsenal in a thrilling Premier League game, but fans thought the Reds got away with a below-par performance.

Arne Slot‘s side had a wonderful chance to damage the Gunners’ title hopes on Sunday, and while they failed to, a point was still acceptable having been below their best.

Bukayo Saka skinned Andy Robertson to give Arsenal the lead and Virgil van Dijk equalised, but Mikel Merino headed home before the break.

Mohamed Salah was on-hand to clinically equalise with time running out, though, as Slot’s men return to Merseyside with a share of the spoils.

It is a point added to the tally, but two were certainly on the table for Liverpool had they performed to the level they are capable of.

These Liverpool supporters largely felt the Reds got out of jail on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section, following a disappointing display.

Liverpool didn’t do enough in attacking areas to win today. Too slow on the ball and not enough movement off it. You’ve got to make the space against a side like Arsenal, as for Salah’s equaliser, but a draw isn’t a bad after such a good start to the season #ARSLIV — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) October 27, 2024

If you'd offered me that at the start of the season or HT, I would have taken it, but has a slight feel of a missed opportunity with no Gabriel or Saliba. Liverpool just didn't play well enough though – lack of quality in possession in all areas. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) October 27, 2024

Second week in a row where I’ve felt like we’ve gotten away with a little (this one just with the Gabriel injury) but I think that’s okay given how early we are into Slot’s tenure – four points from Chelsea at home and Arsenal away is good — Danny Corcoran (@calcio_danny) October 27, 2024

Take that every day. Way short of our best but we've not let them gain ground. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 27, 2024

“A fair result overall. Really didn’t want to lose that. We should’ve threatened them more in that last 30 minutes when Gabriel went off though.” – Jota The Slotter in the This is Anfield comments

“We didn’t play well but to come back twice to get a draw is always a good result.” – Mark Shields on Facebook

What a point that is. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) October 27, 2024

After that 90 minutes you’ll take that point all day long — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) October 27, 2024

Liverpool will be frustrated that they only had to invert Alexander-Arnold and show more aggression to seize control in the second half – if they'd done it earlier, they may have won. But you can't complain about coming from behind twice to draw at Arsenal, it's a great result. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) October 27, 2024

Think you’ve got to take that all things considered. Far from what this team is capable of but a first real test and it’s a point from home and we are in the mixer when not at our best. Lucky at times, should’ve pushed more in others. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 27, 2024

“Disappointing. They were there for the taking. Wasted opportunity and perfect result for City.” – Michael Hugh in the This is Anfield comments

“Not a good display. Defensively really bad, still cannot believe what was Robbo doing. Konate was by far the best player ” – Kenneth Martinez on Facebook

Not a great outing for Liverpool, but a really hard ground to go to. A draw is fair all things considered. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) October 27, 2024

Thought that was one of LFC‘s worst games of the season in terms of creative ideas, but ultimately when you have the quality of Salah, Trent and Nunez, you can find your way back into a game. Thought Virgil & Konate were largely excellent again given all the direct play. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) October 27, 2024

Good point in the end but I thought we were pretty poor for large parts. Arsenal begging to be put away in that last 30 and apart from one move we never looked like creating anything. Onto a big slice of Brighton. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) October 27, 2024

#LFC didn’t play well, didn’t lose – always take a point in the big aways. #ARSLIV — Eddie Gibbs (@eddiegibbs) October 27, 2024

This does feel like a bullet dodged by Liverpool, who never felt at their sharpest from the off and were outplayed in the first half.

At the same time, the Reds were disappointing when Arsenal lost Gabriel after the break, failing to create enough chances against a makeshift defence.

It has to be looked at as a good point overall, though, meaning Liverpool remain four points clear of the Gunners after nine games.