Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Reds twice equalise to save a point

Liverpool twice came from behind to share the spoils with Arsenal, but the performance from the Reds meant even a draw seemed like they’d gotten out of jail.

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League (9) | Emirates Stadium

October 27, 2024

Goals

Saka 9′

Van Dijk 18′ (assist: Diaz)

Merino 43′

Salah 81′ (assist: Nunez)

Arne Slot made a surprise selection in midfield, with Curtis Jones preferred to Dominik Szoboszlai.

There was no surprise that ‘injury-hit’ Arsenal had captain Bukayo Saka back in their lineup, with the home side having two of their perceived ‘best XI’ out injured – the same as Liverpool (Alisson and Diogo Jota).

Inevitably it was Saka who opened the scoring early on, firing high past Kelleher at the near post in the ninth minute after he completely got the better of Andy Robertson.

The finish was pretty emphatic from Saka, but it was a poor goal to concede, with several players not exactly doing their jobs.

The Reds were level in the 18th minute when Virgil van Dijk nodded in from close range after Luis Diaz flicked on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s corner.

Arsenal should have restored their lead within a minute, though, when Liverpool gave away another sloppy free-kick and Merino missed when unmarked six yards out.

Mikel Arteta’s side dominated the rest of the first half, seemingly targeting Liverpool’s left side and Saka creating big problems.

Liverpool failed to get any sort of possession or a foothold in the game, constantly losing duels and unable to hold the ball up in attack.

It was no surprise then when Arsenal re-took the lead before the break when Merino headed in from a free-kick, Liverpool having failed to learn their lesson when the same player had a free attempt from the exact same set piece earlier.

It summed up the half, giving away a sloppy free kick in a dangerous area and being punished for it.

It was one of four fouls by Diaz in the first half, with the Colombian also dispossessed twice, losing 11 of 16 duels, and losing two tackles in a really poor half defensively.

Half time: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Slot really need to change things at half time but opted not to make any changes in terms of personnel.

Arsenal, already without centre-back William Saliba due to suspension, then lost Gabriel with an injury early in the second half. A makeshift duo of Ben White and sub Jakub Kiwior played the rest of the game.

Slot waited to the hour to make changes; Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Kostas Tsimikas replacing Mac Allister, Diaz and Robertson. All changes that could have happened at half time.

Liverpool huffed and puffed without much end product to show for it, but Alexander-Arnold finally found his passing range to release Nunez and he set up Salah to equalise in the 81st minute.

The Reds were now favourites to go win the game, but Kelleher was forced into a decent save to deny Gabriel Jesus.

Was it entirely a poor performance or a sign of Liverpool not quite being at Arsenal‘s level?

TIA Man of the Match: Ibrahima Konate

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 60,383

Arsenal: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Nichols, Zinchenko, Nwaneri, Jorginho, Lewis-Skelly, Sterling, Jesus

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 63′); Gravenberch, Jones (Endo 90+1′), Mac Allister (Szoboszlai 63′); Salah, Diaz (Gakpo 63′), Nunez

Subs not used: Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Gomez, Morton

Next Match: Brighton (Carabao Cup; away, Wednesday 30 October)