Liverpool U21s named a strong side for their first Merseyside derby of the season, including a start for Trey Nyoni, but they fell to a 2-0 loss at home to Everton.

Liverpool U21s 0-2 Everton U21s

Premier League 2 | AXA Training Centre

October 26, 2024

Goals: Benjamin 65′, 90+5′

As usual, the Reds went strong in the mini-derby, with Barry Lewtas able to call upon Nyoni despite a raft of injuries at first-team level.

His side included the experienced Dominic Corness, Tom Hill, James Norris and Lee Jonas, while the likes of Kieran Morrison and Ranel Young provided the attacking energy along with Nyoni.

It proved a tough afternoon at the AXA, however, with Everton going on to win 2-0 through two second-half goals from Omari Benjamin.

Both goalkeepers were busy in the first half, with the talented Kornel Misciur denying Everton striker Benjamin and winger Jacob Beaumont-Clark, while at the other end Amara Nallo and Tommy Pilling had decent efforts.

Everton could have gone into the break 1-0 up after smart play from Beaumont-Clark late on, but after his skilful run and cross, Benjamin fired over.

HT: Liverpool U21s 0-0 Everton U21s

It was Everton stopper Zan Luk-Leban who was required to keep Liverpool at bay in a positive start after half-time, with Nyoni, Pilling and Ranel Young all drawing saves.

The young Reds continued to push for an opener, and after the hour mark were given a lift with the introduction of 20-year-old Isaac Mabaya.

Mabaya had been sidelined since April after picking up a hamstring issue in the U21s’ 3-0 win over Man United at Old Trafford, and replaced Pilling to make only his sixth appearance in two injury-plagued years.

Almost immediately after, though, Everton took the lead through Benjamin, who finished well beyond Misciur to stop the hosts’ momentum.

And after Nyoni saw a goalbound effort blocked by Jack Tierney following Mabaya’s cutback, Everton eventually sealed the win late on as Benjamin made it a brace.

It was Liverpool’s first loss to Everton U21s since March 2019 – a game Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones started while Anthony Gordon featured for the Blues – ending a run of eight derbies unbeaten during which they won five.

Liverpool U21s: Misciur; Miles (Davidson 39′), Jonas, Nallo, Norris; Corness, Pilling (Mabaya 65′), Nyoni; Morrison, Hill, Young (Kone-Doherty 76′)

Subs not used: Trueman, Kelly

Next match: Hertha Berlin (H) – PL International Cup – Wednesday, October 30, 7pm (GMT)