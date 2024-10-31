➔ SUPPORT US
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Aurelien Tchouameni of France speaks during the France Press Conference at the main Media Center on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA)
Spanish reports: Aurelien Tchouameni now ‘available for transfer’ – 2 years after LFC bid

Liverpool failed in their pursuit of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni two years ago, but according to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are already open to offers.

Tchouameni was widely reported as a target for the Reds as they searched for an eventual replacement for Fabinho.

It was claimed that both Liverpool and Real Madrid agreed personal terms with the Frenchman, but he opted to join the Spanish side from AS Monaco in a deal worth £85 million.

He has continued to be linked with a move to Anfield ever since, with it evident that there remained interest among those at the club.

Whether that has changed now, with Jurgen Klopp and his staff departed and the boardroom restructured, is unclear – but Tchouameni may at least now be back on the market.

Spanish outlet Relevo claim that Real Madrid are “open to listening to offers” for their No. 14, who is “starting to run out of supporters” at the club.

2H05PWN Milano, Italy. 10th Oct, 2021. Aurelien Tchouameni of France in action during the Uefa Nations League final match between Spain and France at San Siro stadium in Milano (Italy), October 10th, 2021. Photo Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto Credit: insidefoto srl/Alamy Live News

“Only [manager Carlo] Ancelotti maintains the faith,” the report adds, with Real’s influential directors having “changed their minds.”

It is claimed: “Credit is starting to run out and that label of ‘non-transferable’ that he shared with other youngsters is no longer taken for granted.”

Real’s board, including president Florentino Perez, are said to be “betting on” Eduardo Camavinga instead, while it is even suggested that Man City‘s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri could be targeted.

If Real do begin to court offers for Tchouameni it would be interesting to see whether Liverpool returned to the table for a player who, in 2022, insisted “it was Real and not another” and told his agent “as long as there is interest, we do everything to go there.”

Why Real ‘want to sell’

2J1M2TA MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 25: Aurelien Tchouameni of France during the international friendly match between France and Ivory Coast at Orange Velodrome

For their part, Relevo claim that Real no longer see the 24-year-old as indispensable as he has shown to be more functional than outstanding within their system.

Ancelotti has used him as a defensive midfielder, but also as a centre-back and more advanced in the engine room, and Relevo describe Tchouameni as “lost in defence, unable to cover the gaps in a team that falls apart easily.”

It may be different in Arne Slot‘s system and it can certainly be argued that Liverpool are still short a midfielder having seen their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi fail.

But with Ryan Gravenberch showing world-class form in the No. 6 role, the profile of player they target may now be set to change.

