Arne Slot insists “what the crowd wants is what I want,” as conversations continue over Anfield’s atmosphere and how his style plays a role.

Fortress Anfield took its latest victim over the weekend, and it opened up more conversations about the atmosphere and whether Slot’s style helps or hinders.

Jamie Carragher is of the mind that “it doesn’t matter what style or system you play, Anfield takes you on a ride” when the mood strikes.

When players and fans are in harmony, they feed off one another and that transfer of energy leads to comebacks like we saw against Brighton – which was not lost on Slot.

The Dutchman wants more control than chaos, but he is embracing the power of the crowd, telling reporters on Monday: “I think what the crowd wants is what I want and what our players want.

“We want to have control of the game, be very aggressive without the ball and maybe if we are not as aggressive then we are sometimes a bit too high.

“We still want to try, but if you’re a fraction too late you open a certain lane, then they can play through you.

“The good thing is, that I always see my players running back really hard to prevent the other team from getting a chance.

“Ideally, it is not only preventing them from playing through your press, but by having a very good press you can also create your chances. It’s probably something you know really well here at Liverpool!”

A message to the supporters

There is a balance to strike between control and getting the crowd involved, which Slot has seemingly taken on board as he commented on the “energy” fans and players give each other.

“The maximum respect we can give any former player is to be the best Liverpool that we can possibly be, with no quarter asked and no quarter given,” he wrote in his pre-Leverkusen programme notes.

“This was definitely our approach during the second half on Saturday, and it brought us a really important win. It was not just the case on the pitch either.

“It was exactly the same in the stands and the incredible noise which was produced was definitely the loudest that I have experienced since I have been at Liverpool.

“Perhaps it would be greedy to look for a repeat, but in the spirit of there being no harm in asking, it would be wonderful if collectively we could look to reach those kinds of levels again.

“Energy in the stands brings energy among the players and vice-versa.

“It is a virtuous circle that I know has served this club incredibly well over the years so the more that we can bring it to the stadium the better.”