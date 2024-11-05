➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

+ 25% OFF LFC HOME KIT
SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Notts Forest won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen as Ibrahima Konate starts

Arne Slot has made tough decisions in a number of key areas as Liverpool host Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, with two changes to his lineup.

The Reds head into the fourth gameweek of a new-look Champions League as one of only two clubs with a perfect record so far.

Liverpool vs. Leverkusen – Live Online Streams

Aston Villa are the only other side to have won all three of their previous games, and this time around Leverkusen are visitors to Anfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher is one of nine players retained from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones start in midfield, with Mac Allister one booking away from a European suspension.

Slot has opted for Cody Gakpo as his striker, joining Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in attack.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Szoboszlai, Morton, Nunez

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Garcia; Boniface

Substitutes: Kovar, Lomb, Hofmann, Andrich, Arthur, Schick, Tella, Onyeka

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024