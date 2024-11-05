Arne Slot has made tough decisions in a number of key areas as Liverpool host Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, with two changes to his lineup.

The Reds head into the fourth gameweek of a new-look Champions League as one of only two clubs with a perfect record so far.

Aston Villa are the only other side to have won all three of their previous games, and this time around Leverkusen are visitors to Anfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher is one of nine players retained from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones start in midfield, with Mac Allister one booking away from a European suspension.

Slot has opted for Cody Gakpo as his striker, joining Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in attack.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Szoboszlai, Morton, Nunez

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Garcia; Boniface

Substitutes: Kovar, Lomb, Hofmann, Andrich, Arthur, Schick, Tella, Onyeka