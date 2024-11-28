Most players shone in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at home to Real Madrid, but it was a night to treasure for Conor Bradley and Caoimhin Kelleher in particular.

The Reds were again excellent on Wednesday night, outplaying the Champions League holders at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring with a tidy finish and Cody Gakpo also found the net, with Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah both missing penalties.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

For Bradley (8.8), it was an evening to treasure, with the Northern Irishman excelling up against Mbappe.

The right-back made one memorable tackle on the Frenchman, before teeing up Mac Allister for the opening goal.

Bradley dominated Mbappe, with FotMob showing that he won eight of his 12 duels and even drew three fouls himself.

This Is Anfield’s Mark Delgado was similarly gushing with praise, saying it was the youngster’s “best game” since Chelsea last season.

Kelleher (8.6) wasn’t far behind Bradley, saving Mbappe’s penalty and again proving to be a wonderful deputy to Alisson.

GOAL’s Mark Doyle wrote that “the best No. 2 in the world is a great goalkeeper in his own right,” adding that he “always seems to rise to the occasion.”

Mac Allister (8.4) found the net and got the third-best rating at Anfield, returning to the starting lineup with an influential performance.

Delgado loved the manner in which the Argentine “spun away from challenges” and “wafted his way through Madrid’s centre,” in a superb showing.

The lowest Liverpool score of the night went to Darwin Nunez (7.0), but he still put in a good shift.