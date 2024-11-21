Former Liverpool coach Michael Beale has reunited with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, taking up his previous role following an aborted managerial career.

Beale supported Gerrard in his role as assistant at both Rangers and then Aston Villa, before departing to take over as manager of QPR in 2022.

After turning down an approach from Wolves and insisting loyalty was “a real big thing for me,” Beale then left QPR to become Rangers manager after just six months in charge.

Sacked within 11 months, he then took the job at Sunderland, only to be relieved of his duties after nine weeks.

Beale has been out of high-profile work since February, but on Wednesday was confirmed to have rejoined Gerrard’s staff in a role at Al-Ettifaq.

The 44-year-old has been appointed assistant coach for the Saudi Pro League club, effectively resuming the duties he held under Gerrard at Rangers and Villa.

Al-Ettifaq are currently 12th in the 18-team league, with their squad including Gini Wijnaldum, Demarai Gray and Moussa Dembele.

Gerrard has faced calls for the sack in recent months and is currently on a run of seven league games without a win as well, as exiting the King Cup of Champions to second-tier side Al-Jabalain.

But the appointment of Beale suggests the legendary Liverpool midfielder’s job is not under threat, with Al-Ettifaq moving to reinforce his staff.

Beale was widely credited as the brains of the coaching operation during Gerrard’s successful spell at Rangers and early on at Villa, with it clear that theirs is a partnership that suits them.

The backroom staff at Al-Ettifaq also includes a number of other former Liverpool coaches, most prominently ex-head of goalkeeping John Achterberg.

Jonathan Robinson is first-team assistant coach, Ray Shearwood is lead first-team analyst, Jordan Milsom is head of performance and Tom Culshaw is technical coach.

Andy Firth, who played under Gerrard in the Liverpool academy, is goalkeeping coach.

Beale worked in the Liverpool academy for nine years – interrupted by a brief stint at Brazilian club Sao Paulo – before following Gerrard to Rangers.