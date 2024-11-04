After his latest loss as Al-Ettifaq manager, Steven Gerrard was booed and told to “get out” by fans of the Saudi Pro League club.

Gerrard’s time in Saudi Arabia isn’t quite going to plan, with his team Al-Ettifaq stuttering and winning just one of their last seven matches.

European fans have tended to take a fairly dim view of Saudi Arabian football since the nation began its sportswashing project.

It is seen by many in Europe as a place players go for the last – and biggest – paycheque of their playing careers.

There is, however, a core of supporters who care about their clubs, and Al-Ettifaq’s fanbase have been passionate in voicing their disproval of their team’s performances of late.

After their 2-0 defeat to Al Qadsiah on Saturday, who now sit five points above them, supporters were seen booing the manager and telling him to “get out.”

Gerrard was appointed coach of Al-Ettifaq in the summer of 2023 and led them to a sixth-placed finish last season.

This was a solid result in an improving league but still a long way off the table-toppers, Al-Hilal, who won double the amount of points, 96, in 34 games.

After nine matches this season, Gerrard’s side lie 14 points off the top with little to get excited about.

Despite the likes of Gini Wijanldum and Moussa Dembele featuring, Al-Ettifaq still produced a disappointing display on Saturday against an Al Qadsiah that contained Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ezequiel Fernandez.

After the match, Gerrard said (h/t the Mirror): “I spoke to the players.

“If we had performed like this before, we would not have put ourselves in this embarrassing situation, but I bear the responsibility.

“We conceded the first goal from a set piece. Previously, we used to defend better from set pieces. The second goal was scored by a young player, and he made the same mistake he made against Al-Fayha. The player is young, and I bear responsibility for the second goal.

“I bear full responsibility for using a young player in defence, as he has little experience. His recruitment was to prepare him for development and the future, and using him was not appropriate, but due to injuries, we were put in this position.”