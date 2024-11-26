Federico Chiesa was part of Liverpool’s training session ahead of the visit of Real Madrid, but three other players remain out due to injury.

Chiesa’s workload has been steadily increased in recent weeks and the Italian has begun taking part in training sessions with his teammates again.

That has come as part of a specialised training programme designed to improve his fitness after being frozen out of the first team at Juventus prior to his switch to Anfield.

The hope is that it will allow Chiesa to overcome any niggling issues and become a regular part of Arne Slot‘s plans moving forward.

He looks to have taken a big step towards doing so, joining the Liverpool first team for ball work in front of the cameras on the eve of the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

While a 26-man squad trained at the AXA on Tuesday, three first-team players were notably absent, those being Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota.

Alisson did not emerge alongside fellow goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros, Harvey Davies and Jakub Ojrzynski, with it doubtful he is ready to start against either Real or Man City.

Tsimikas, meanwhile, is a new absentee after picking up an ankle injury and Jota is still in recovery following a rib problem.

It is worth noting that Chiesa also trained before the trip to Southampton at the weekend, with it unlikely that he will be considered part of the squad at Anfield on Wednesday night.

But it remains a positive development for a player who could soon be back in contention – perhaps with less demanding fixtures such as the away clash with Girona on December 10 in mind first.

Slot still has four senior forwards fit in Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, while 18-year-old Jayden Danns was again with the first team on Tuesday.

Tsimikas’ layoff is perhaps more of a concern, with Andy Robertson the only natural left-back currently training and likely to start both games this week.

Youngster James Norris has previously joined the first team for sessions but was not called upon on Tuesday, with right-back Isaac Mabaya, 20, instead one of those drafted in from the U21s.

Liverpool squad in training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies, Ojrzynski

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Mabaya

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Morton, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Chiesa, Danns