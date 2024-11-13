James McConnell enjoyed a breakout season in Jurgen Klopp‘s final campaign at the helm but is only now just getting back up to speed after being forced to sit on the sidelines.

McConnell was expected to join a host of Liverpool youngsters in heading out on loan this season, but injury curtailed any possible move.

The midfielder did travel to the US with the senior team for pre-season but did not feature in any of the games, with a long-term ankle injury disrupting plans he may have had for the season.

Hull, Blackburn, Derby, Huddersfield and Birmingham were among McConnell’s suitors during the transfer window, but he remained on Merseyside and has had slow progress in his recovery.

On the same day that Harvey Elliott made a big step in his recovery from a fractured foot by joining the club’s U21s training on Monday, McConnell’s presence went under the radar.

Harvey Elliott’s return to training with Liverpool U21 also highlights James McConnell’s return to the group. pic.twitter.com/Jv4vHhm2QD — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) November 11, 2024

The 20-year-old was involved in the outdoor session at the AXA Training Centre to mark a notable step in his recovery, having failed to play a game at any level so far in 2024/25.

Kieran Morrison, Tom Hill, Dominic Corness, Amara Nallo and Isaac Mabaya were all involved in the session as key members of the academy setup.

McConnell made his first-team debut last season, making a total nine appearances, and took home a League Cup winners’ medal, but will likely return to action at youth level.

Barry Lewtas‘ side do not play again until a trip to Reading in Premier League 2 on November 30, but it is a fixture which could herald the young midfielder’s return.

In what will have been a frustrating few months for him, McConnell will now hope to mark a successful comeback and earn a call-up to senior training under Arne Slot.