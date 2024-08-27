Liverpool youngster James McConnell was expected to leave the club on loan this month with at least five clubs interested, but injury has blocked a move.

Hull, Blackburn, Derby, Huddersfield and Birmingham were among McConnell’s suitors heading into the summer transfer window.

And having been left out of action with the first team and U21s at the start of the campaign proper, it was expected that the 19-year-old seal a loan before Friday’s deadline.

However, according to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, an ankle injury ensures McConnell will instead stay at Liverpool.

Having already missed the opportunity of pre-season at his prospective loan club as well as the first three games of the Championship season, a late arrival would have blighted the midfielder’s chances.

Instead, he is now likely to remain with the U21s until at least January, when his options will be reassessed and, all being well, a transfer should be agreed.

McConnell staying at Liverpool does provide further cover for Arne Slot‘s first team, too, with the teenager having already made nine senior appearances.

This comes with Tyler Morton and Stefan Bajcetic both subject to loan interest from clubs around Europe, while Trey Nyoni splits his time between the first team and U21s.

It is a disappointing development for McConnell himself, joining Jayden Danns in being denied a loan move due to injury this summer.

Danns had been slated to join Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle, also in the Championship, only for a back injury to stymie any deal.

Both Danns and McConnell are expected back in October, though caution will be taken with their recovery as they aim to continue their progress this season.

Liverpool have already sanctioned six loan deals with Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay heading to Wigan, Lewis Koumas to Stoke, Luca Stephenson to Dundee United, Rhys Williams to Morecambe and Fabian Mrozek to IF Brommapojkarna.

Owen Beck will be one of those to head out before the transfer deadline, with the Lancashire Telegraph reporting that Blackburn are in advanced talks over a deal.

Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Marcelo Pitaluga, Calum Scanlon and James Balagizi are also likely to leave, though striker Oakley Cannonier is another out injured.

“Obviously there’s some boys around the group who maybe might go on loan and are not playing at the minute, so on and so forth,” U21s coach Barry Lewtas told the club’s official website this week.

“That gives an opportunity to some of the younger players.”