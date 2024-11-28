Andy Robertson has joked that Jamie Carragher has been “getting a bit of stick” in the Liverpool dressing room for his recent comments about Mohamed Salah.

Carragher has found himself under scrutiny this week, having criticised Salah for telling reporters he is “more out than in” after last weekend’s 3-2 victory at Southampton.

Speaking on Sky Sports at the start of the week, he didn’t hold back on the situation, accusing Liverpool’s No. 11 of selfishness.

“I am very disappointed with Mo Salah,” Carragher said.

“If he continues to put comments out or his agent continues to put cryptic tweets out, that is selfish. That’s thinking about themselves and not the football club.”

Whether Carragher is wrong or right is up for debate, and opinion has been split on his comments either being fair or harsh.

Speaking to the 46-year-old on CBS Sports after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday, Robertson joked that Carragher hasn’t been a popular figure in the changing room in recent days.

“He’s been getting a bit of stick in the changing room this week, that’s for sure!” said Robertson.

“Caoimhin was getting bored and I gave him something to do and thankfully he stepped up.” ?@andrewrobertso5 brought the banter with @kate_scott, Thierry, @Carra23 and @MicahRichards after Liverpool's win against Real Madrid at Anfield ? pic.twitter.com/leNUcUWcI4 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 27, 2024

It’s worth stressing that Robertson was being tongue-in-cheek about Liverpool’s squad’s thoughts on Carragher.

That said, there is every chance that Salah may not have reacted too kindly to them, considering his team ethic was ultimately being questioned.

Carragher adores Salah, however, calling him one of Liverpool’s five greatest players of all time, and he will be as desperate as any fan to see him sign an extension.

It is a saga that is going to rumble on, especially with Liverpool looking to sort the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk at the same time.

Salah’s performances this season have shown why he is worth retaining for another two or three years beyond next summer, though, so seeing him leave in 2025 would be a huge blow.

Hopefully, the 32-year-old being so public about his preference to stay at Liverpool will help force the club’s hand and see them offer him a new deal.