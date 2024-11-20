Real Madrid midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but a new update has now emerged on the matter.

Back in 2022, Tchouameni was a leading candidate to bolster Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield, as the Reds looked for fresh blood there.

Instead, the Frenchman opted to join Madrid, where he has become an important member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

That said, his future has been in doubt in recent months, having not always been a regular starter during his time in Spain, leading to predictable suggestions that Liverpool could sign him in January.

Instead, James Pearce has debunked those claims, telling the Athletic’s Walk On podcast that there is “nothing concrete” in the reports.

“No, all quiet at the moment,” Pearce said.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Tchouameni, hasn’t there, at Real Madrid? Talk about them potentially looking to move him on.

“And I think mainly because obviously we know Liverpool were so keen a couple of years ago when he went from Monaco to Real Madrid, that those links have surfaced.

“But I’ve been told at the minute there’s nothing concrete in that. I think a lot will depend on how Liverpool get through this period up to January.

“Because Slot has always talked about wanting two players for every position. And effectively he’s got that.”

In terms of Tchouameni, it’s no surprise to see the Reds mentioned as an option, but Klopp isn’t manager anymore, so that ship may have sailed.

Do Liverpool need a new midfielder in January?

The frustration at Liverpool not signing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi during the summer was understandable, with the Spaniard an ideal choice to add balance in the No.6 role.

Despite the Reds’ excellence this season, there will again likely be a clamour for Zubimendi or Tchouameni, or a player of that ilk, to come in and provide more depth and defensive expertise.

The brilliance of Ryan Gravenberch has lessened the need to sign a No.6, however, with the Dutchman one of Liverpool’s best players in a double pivot next to Alexis Mac Allister.

That said, Wataru Endo arguably remains Liverpool’s only naturally defence-minded midfielder, so seeing a younger and superior alternative come in wouldn’t go amiss.

Fine margins could decide this Premier League title race, and if a defensive midfield addition gives Arne Slot‘s side that extra edge, it would be worth doing.

Pearce’s update hints at injuries being the only thing that could change Liverpool’s stance, so the next month or so feels key.