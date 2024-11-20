➔ SUPPORT US
2H05PWN Milano, Italy. 10th Oct, 2021. Aurelien Tchouameni of France in action during the Uefa Nations League final match between Spain and France at San Siro stadium in Milano (Italy), October 10th, 2021. Photo Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto Credit: insidefoto srl/Alamy Live News
Liverpool sources respond to predictable Aurelien Tchouameni transfer rumours

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but a new update has now emerged on the matter.

Back in 2022, Tchouameni was a leading candidate to bolster Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield, as the Reds looked for fresh blood there.

Instead, the Frenchman opted to join Madrid, where he has become an important member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

That said, his future has been in doubt in recent months, having not always been a regular starter during his time in Spain, leading to predictable suggestions that Liverpool could sign him in January.

Instead, James Pearce has debunked those claims, telling the Athletic’s Walk On podcast that there is “nothing concrete” in the reports.

2J1M2TA MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 25: Aurelien Tchouameni of France during the international friendly match between France and Ivory Coast at Orange Velodrome

“No, all quiet at the moment,” Pearce said.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Tchouameni, hasn’t there, at Real Madrid? Talk about them potentially looking to move him on.

“And I think mainly because obviously we know Liverpool were so keen a couple of years ago when he went from Monaco to Real Madrid, that those links have surfaced.

“But I’ve been told at the minute there’s nothing concrete in that. I think a lot will depend on how Liverpool get through this period up to January.

“Because Slot has always talked about wanting two players for every position. And effectively he’s got that.”

In terms of Tchouameni, it’s no surprise to see the Reds mentioned as an option, but Klopp isn’t manager anymore, so that ship may have sailed.

 

Do Liverpool need a new midfielder in January?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The frustration at Liverpool not signing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi during the summer was understandable, with the Spaniard an ideal choice to add balance in the No.6 role.

Despite the Reds’ excellence this season, there will again likely be a clamour for Zubimendi or Tchouameni, or a player of that ilk, to come in and provide more depth and defensive expertise.

The brilliance of Ryan Gravenberch has lessened the need to sign a No.6, however, with the Dutchman one of Liverpool’s best players in a double pivot next to Alexis Mac Allister.

That said, Wataru Endo arguably remains Liverpool’s only naturally defence-minded midfielder, so seeing a younger and superior alternative come in wouldn’t go amiss.

Fine margins could decide this Premier League title race, and if a defensive midfield addition gives Arne Slot‘s side that extra edge, it would be worth doing.

Pearce’s update hints at injuries being the only thing that could change Liverpool’s stance, so the next month or so feels key.

