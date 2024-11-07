While there is an expectation that Mohamed Salah will need to compromise in talks over a new Liverpool contract, the belief is that he “really wants to stay.”

Salah has reaffirmed his value to Liverpool this season with nine goals and nine assists in his first 16 games under Arne Slot – a goal contribution every 70 minutes.

That comes with the Egyptian in the final year of his current contract and with no development as of yet when it comes to an extension.

An update on Salah’s social media earlier this week – in which he wrote “no matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like” – has been interpreted as a means of putting pressure on the club during talks.

"This is a player that really wants to stay." @davidlynchlfc assesses the speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future, after the forward's cryptic Instagram post suggested he may be preparing for life away from Anfield. pic.twitter.com/JjeKQZ1pw6 — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) November 6, 2024

And speaking to Sports Mole, Liverpool journalist David Lynch explained his belief that Salah “really wants to stay” and while there had to be “some compromise” on his terms, there is an “openness” to find one.

“I think all of his actions show a player who would really like to stay at Liverpool and I think he wants to keep climbing that Premier League top scorers list, same as the Liverpool list as well,” Lynch explained.

“I just think when you’ve got a player who is clearly that desperate to stay, I don’t think he’s going to be sitting there saying, ‘if you don’t give me three years, I’m going to leave’.

• OPINION: Liverpool need to take the hint after Salah’s cryptic contract message

“I think there is an openness to compromise from his side which really, really bodes well for Liverpool.

“So if you’ve got that then I’m sure that compromise can be reached and it’s just a case of thrashing that out over the next few months.”

While it may seem a no-brainer to hand Salah a blank cheque based on his ongoing form, Liverpool are presiding over a delicate situation given his age at 32 and there being no guarantee over how long he will remain at his peak.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Mo Salah's future:</h2> <ul> <li>He'll stay</li> <li>He'll leave</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Mo Salah's future:</h2> <ul> <li>He'll stay</li> <li>He'll leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

Lynch added that, naturally, the club “don’t want to kind of trap themselves in a bad contract” wherein which, if Salah does experience a decline, “it’s a wage you can’t give to someone else to do that job.”

The journalist expressed his belief that, of Liverpool’s three expiring contracts, “the No. 1 priority is always going to be Trent [Alexander-Arnold].”

• READ: How Liverpool negotiated Mohamed Salah’s last contract renewal

It is maintained that Salah “isn’t going to take a wage cut,” with the No. 11 currently earning a basic rate of £350,000 per week, and therefore he “might be left until last.”

“We’ll see how it plays out, I still think there’s this chance for compromise there because there’s that desire from the player’s side,” Lynch concluded.

“Liverpool obviously won’t want to give themselves the headache of having to find Mo Salah‘s goals for next season.”