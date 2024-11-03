Mohamed Salah‘s latest social media post wasn’t brimming with subtlety and Liverpool need to take the strong hint aimed in their direction.

The Reds’ Egyptian superstar produced his latest act of genius on Saturday, scoring a brilliant winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Brighton.

While the rest of us were generally nursing hangovers or basking in the glory of the win, Salah was busy preparing a telling post on X, one that said:

“Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want. “Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

A Salah social media update often has something bold or cryptic about it, but given his contract situation, this one felt particularly pointed.

It was a clear sign that he is rightly putting pressure on Liverpool to listen to his demands and hand him the new deal he deserves.

Mo Salah as important as ever to Liverpool

Frankly, Salah’s contribution at Brighton has only strengthened his stance, as he once again proved to be his team’s hero.

Aside from his goal, his performance in the second half was talismanic as he showed incredible physical strength, winning four free-kicks in total.

He played like a man who knew just how significant a win could be.

Not only is Salah a world-class footballer but he is also a born winner with an elite mentality, and he got Liverpool over the line more than anyone else.

At 32 years old, it is easy to be lazy and write him off because of his age, but he still looks at the peak of his powers minus a burst of pace.

To see Salah leave Liverpool in 2025 would, therefore, be a crippling blow and something that must be avoided at all costs.

Then again – where would he go?

Where would Salah go?

While Liverpool fans will dread the idea of Salah leaving, one thing working in the club’s favour is that there doesn’t appear to be a standout alternative for him.

The Saudi Pro League has lost some of its (financial) allure in no time, so moving there while still an elite footballer would be a waste.

Real Madrid have the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo to call upon, so they don’t need Salah, while rivals Barcelona can’t afford him.

PSG have lost their shine, not least because of losing Mbappe, while Salah surely wouldn’t ruin his legacy by joining Man City in a shock move, or another Premier League team for that matter.

Liverpool and their legendary No.11 are still a match made in heaven, and any other move either feels highly unlikely or a step down.

What should Liverpool offer Mo Salah?

Liverpool are never going to be the giant spenders that other clubs are in terms of wages, so there is only so high that Salah can go with his demands.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also in the same situation, it is a complex scenario.

FSG have a clear wage structure in place and won’t offer him Saudi money, but they should still see him as a unique talent who deserves what he wants.

Liverpool’s owners have always been hesitant to hand long-term extensions to players in their 30s but Salah is a different beast.

He keeps himself in remarkable condition, is rarely injured and possesses the drive to smash goalscoring records, and there is no reason why he can’t remain at the top for at least a year or two to come.

For that reason, Salah merits being kept on his £350,000-a-week wages for another two years, with an option to sign for 12 more months in 2027.

Barring serious injury, it would be a big surprise if he faded significantly in that period, and deep down, he would surely rather stay put.

There are many more records to be broken and if Salah is a Liverpool player until 2028, he could end up leaving with a claim to being the best in the club’s history.