Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush has been linked to Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah is eager to stay away from making comparisons between him and his national compatriot.

Marmoush is claimed to be a target for the Reds heading into 2025, with reports from Germany mooting he could leave in a deal worth up to £50 million.

The 25-year-old Egyptian recently joined Salah in reaching double figures for goals and assists this season and has continually had comparisons made between himself and Liverpool’s No. 11.

The pair have played together at international level and, with Marmoush’s star rising, Salah is eager to “stop making comparisons” so the life of the attacker is made “easier.”

Speaking at a Book Fair in the UAE on Sunday, Salah said, as translated by Arabic outlet winwin: “There are not many players from Egypt and the Arab countries who went to Europe and fought for success, and Marmoush is one of them.

“I think he has great potential. He is an important player for his team and the national team.

“I want to stop making comparisons to make his life easier. I want people to stop comparing him to me, saying he will be the new Salah and will do what he did and surpass it.

“That will put him under pressure all the time and will not help the player.

“You will compare him to a player who has been very successful over the past years, but he is still starting his career.

“Let him live his experience and be happy with it. Comparisons will not benefit him. Let him do something of his own and in his own direction, away from my career.”

Sound advice!

Marmoush can play on either wing but is most comfortable as a central striker. He has scored 31 goals and laid on 16 assists in 57 games for Frankfurt so far.

He has plenty of pace and a good work ethic. At Liverpool, you sense he would be better suited to Arne Slot‘s No. 9 role than ‘replacing’ Salah – if they were to make a move for him.

Salah experienced a grand welcome at the book fair, where he also spoke about his love of reading, how he has achieved his dreams, and that he is “considering writing a biography.”