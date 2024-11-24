It was a tight call between a foul outside the penalty box and a spot-kick when Andy Robertson fouled Tyler Dibling, and an explanation for awarding the penalty has been offered.

Southampton had invited the pressure for much of the opening 45 minutes, but a brainless few moments for Liverpool flipped the script to see the hosts earn a penalty late in the first half.

After Virgil van Dijk‘s foray up the pitch, which led to him losing possession, Robertson was on the back foot and stuck out his leg as Dibling came at him.

Following a quick look to his assistant, referee Sam Barrott pointed to the spot as Liverpool’s left-back protested the decision, insistent that it was outside the box.

It was certainly tight, and the Premier League Match Centre released a statement following the VAR’s confirmation of the on-field decision.

It read: “The referee’s call of penalty for the challenge by Robertson on Dibling is checked and confirmed by VAR, who deemed there was no conclusive evidence that the contact occurred outside the penalty area.”

Michael Oliver was the man overseeing VAR, and it is a decision that will certainly split opinion – especially considering that there was deemed to be ‘no conclusive evidence’ to overturn the call.

The letter of the law is that the line forms part of the penalty box but, for many, it does appear as though Robertson impeded Dibling outside the box before it continued into the area.

At the heart of it, though, it was careless of the Scot to lunge in the way he did and he gave the officials the opportunity to punish him.

Caoimhin Kelleher was able to save the initial penalty from Adam Armstrong but could not stop the follow-up effort as Liverpool relinquished their first-half lead to go into the dressing room at 1-1.