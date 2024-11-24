Liverpool visit Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon, as top hosts bottom at St Mary’s. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Sam Barrott.
Southampton vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams
Teams
Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Fraser; Downes, Lallana, Fernandes; Dibling, Onuachu, Armstrong
Subs: Lumley, Sugawara, Bree, Manning, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Kamaldeen, Brereton Diaz, Archer
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Mac Allister, Elliott, Diaz
Fan Comments