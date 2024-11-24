➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

BLACK FRIDAY SALE
SHOP NOW
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Southampton's Mateus Fernandes (R) is challenged by Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Southampton 2-3 Liverpool – As it happened

Liverpool visit Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon, as top hosts bottom at St Mary’s. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 2pm (UK), the referee is Sam Barrott.

Southampton vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Fraser; Downes, Lallana, Fernandes; Dibling, Onuachu, Armstrong

Subs: Lumley, Sugawara, Bree, Manning, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Kamaldeen, Brereton Diaz, Archer

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Mac Allister, Elliott, Diaz

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024