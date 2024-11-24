Liverpool travel to Southampton as Premier League leaders, eager to pick up where they left off before the international break. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

In the next two weeks, the Reds face Real Madrid, Man City, Newcastle and Everton, but first is a potentially tricky test to overcome at St Mary’s.

Arne Slot‘s Liverpool take on a Southampton side, managed by Russell Martin, who are bottom of the Premier League but a respected footballing outfit.

The Reds have won four of their last six matches away at Southampton, but their last visit finished in a 4-4 draw on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

The match gets underway at 2pm (GMT) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky Sports here.

Live audio commentary of Southampton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is shown live on the USA Network and fuboTV in the US, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Southampton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options can be found here.

