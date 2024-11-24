Southampton manager Russell Martin was left “annoyed” at two refereeing decisions that he believes went against his side in their 3-2 loss to Liverpool.

Martin’s bottom-placed side hosted the league leaders at St Mary’s on Saturday and, despite going 2-1 up, let the points slip as Liverpool came away winners.

It kept Southampton at the foot of the table and extended the Reds’ lead over Man City to eight points after 12 games.

The afternoon was not short of controversy, including a potential red-card challenge from Adam Lallana and a debatable penalty awarded to the hosts for a foul on the edge of the penalty area.

And speaking to Sky Sports after the game, under-pressure manager Martin vented his own frustration at the referee and VAR.

“Adam Armstrong not getting a penalty at 2-1 up, I have a big issue with that. After watching it back in slo-motion, it’s what VAR is there for,” he said.

“Adam is trying to play the ball, the goalie tries to play the ball and misses it and collides with Adam – then it’s given as a handball against Adam.

“So in my opinion it’s a penalty. It’s not the reason we lose, but at 2-1 that’s a big, big moment.

“Then of course it’s subjective about Yuki [Sagawara]’s handball [for Mo Salah‘s penalty winner], I haven’t seen it back so I have to accept that.

“But I have a big problem with that decision [against Armstrong].

“There’s a real, clear offside as well. We ask our guys to defend a high line from a wide free-kick, maybe a minute and 50 seconds or whatever before they score, but there’s five of their players offside and it doesn’t get given.

“So I’m annoyed at that, I am annoyed at that.

“I’m proud of a lot of the performance, I’m annoyed at the goals we concede and I’m disappointed we don’t get anything from the game.”

Both managers could feel aggrieved at high-profile decisions after the game, though Martin’s main disappointment came from how Southampton gifted Liverpool two goals from mistakes at the back.

“Obviously I’m very disappointed,” he added.

“I’m very proud of a lot of the performance; I think we went toe-to-toe with the best team in the league at the moment.

“There was a lot of good stuff, a lot of stuff that we could have done better. I think the quality of their goals is the biggest disappointment, we gift them.

“I wouldn’t mind if there was a bit of individual magic, but they’re really not good, the two goals, and then the penalty as well.”