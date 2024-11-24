Once more, Mo Salah stepped up for Liverpool when it mattered, scoring an equaliser and winner to ensure Arne Slot‘s side took three points home from Southampton.

The Reds’ win may not have been one of their best performances of the season – it was arguably among the poorest so far – but the fact they still came out the other side unscathed sent supporters a message that this team are serious about winning the league.

Eight points clear of second-place Man City, Liverpool are now feeling confident ahead of their double-header against Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola’s team.

Here is how fans reacted online to the “hungry” Reds’ 3-2 win over Southampton…

Still a long way to go but a potentially season-defining afternoon for Liverpool. Miles from their best but their will to win in the second half got them over the line. Mohamed Salah’s imperious form continues. Ryan Gravenberch solid too. A very big one at Anfield next weekend. — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) November 24, 2024

Don’t see the performance as that much of an issue there. The important thing is that Liverpool have maximised three out of three opportunities in the last three match days when City have dropped points. 9/9. That’s the crucial bit. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) November 24, 2024

“Reds becoming resilient. Eight points clear enough for TAA, Mo and VVD to sign new contracts – now just waiting to watch Robbo buzzing all over Real” – Gary White on Facebook

A win against City next week and I’ve seen this movie before. Beat Everton on the first week of December, thump Leicester on Boxing Day and see Salah take his shirt off against United in January ? Up the fucking redsssss — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) November 24, 2024

One of those days where you can simply write off the performance as an irrelevance. The fact is, Liverpool had to win today no matter what and they overcame numerous setbacks (mostly self-inflicted!) to do so. EIGHT points clear and now onto a massive week at Anfield. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) November 24, 2024

“Have a poor game and win sign of a great team” – Mark Mid Reeves on Facebook

All that mattered today was 3 points after the break. Now the reds are sitting 8 points clear at the top and everybody is hungry for Man City next week to make it 11. Love it — Kieo (@kieomusic) November 24, 2024

Carragher was calling for Diaz to come on for Nunez and I could see why but Arne Slot’s subs were perfect. Diaz was great on the left after Gakpo had started to be a bit wasteful and Mac Allister for Jones helped gain more control. Once again the Liverpool manager got it right. — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) November 24, 2024

Feels big, that. Not a good performance but an enormous three points. Elite mentality shown. Without being a Debbie Downer, performances do have to improve in the next few weeks. Too many sloppy spells at the moment in games. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 24, 2024

Another case for a new Mo Salah contract

Not that we needed reminding, but Salah’s performance once again showcased how vital he still is to Liverpool.

As you would expect, this brought on countless calls for a new contract to be signed…

Mohamed Salah is one of the Premier League’s greatest ever players. If Liverpool have to pay him more or give him a longer contract than they wanted, then that’s what must be done. Now pic.twitter.com/McpdIG3lNi — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) November 24, 2024

“I think come to the end of the season. Salah will be the greatest Liverpool player in the premier league Era for Liverpool” – Realist red in the This is Anfield comments

“Surely FSG will now see the folly of letting Mo go at the end of the season. Get him signed up now, the naysayers have no concept of his worth” – TP in the This is Anfield comments

“Once again Mo saves the.day. If these owners don’t sort out his deal, they need to leave” – John Gardner on Facebook

