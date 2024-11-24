➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

BLACK FRIDAY SALE
SHOP NOW
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Mo Salah “saves the day” in a “season-defining” match for Liverpool

Once more, Mo Salah stepped up for Liverpool when it mattered, scoring an equaliser and winner to ensure Arne Slot‘s side took three points home from Southampton.

The Reds’ win may not have been one of their best performances of the season – it was arguably among the poorest so far – but the fact they still came out the other side unscathed sent supporters a message that this team are serious about winning the league.

Eight points clear of second-place Man City, Liverpool are now feeling confident ahead of their double-header against Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola’s team.

Here is how fans reacted online to the “hungry” Reds’ 3-2 win over Southampton

“Reds becoming resilient. Eight points clear enough for TAA, Mo and VVD to sign new contracts – now just waiting to watch Robbo buzzing all over Real” – Gary White on Facebook

“Have a poor game and win sign of a great team” – Mark Mid Reeves on Facebook

 

Another case for a new Mo Salah contract

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Not that we needed reminding, but Salah’s performance once again showcased how vital he still is to Liverpool.

As you would expect, this brought on countless calls for a new contract to be signed…

“I think come to the end of the season. Salah will be the greatest Liverpool player in the premier league Era for Liverpool” – Realist red in the This is Anfield comments

“Surely FSG will now see the folly of letting Mo go at the end of the season. Get him signed up now, the naysayers have no concept of his worth” – TP in the This is Anfield comments

“Once again Mo saves the.day. If these owners don’t sort out his deal, they need to leave” – John Gardner on Facebook

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024