Mohamed Salah scored two more for Liverpool as they came back to win 3-2 at Southampton, with the Egyptian hitting another big goal milestone.

The Reds fought back from 2-1 down at St Mary’s to secure three points and put them eight clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League.

After Dominik Szoboszlai put Arne Slot‘s side ahead early on, it was Salah’s brace that ensured victory – his winner coming from the spot after handball from Yukinari Sugawara.

In finding the back of the net twice the No. 11 made it 100 away goals in a Liverpool shirt, becoming only the third player in the club’s history to do so.

Ian Rush (161) and Roger Hunt (112) are the only players to net more times on the road for the Reds, with Salah clear of fourth-placed Billy Liddell (86).

Salah’s brace at St Mary’s brings him to 223 goals for the club home and away, moving him to within five of Liddell’s overall record for the club (228).

The likelihood is that the 32-year-old will move above Liddell to become the club’s fourth-top goalscorer of all time in the coming weeks, with third-placed Gordon Hodgson (241) not far off either.

Salah has now scored 12 goals and assisted a further 10 in 18 games in all competitions this season, averaging a goal contribution every 65.4 minutes.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, this latest match-winning display is yet another reminder of why he should be tied down for the long term.