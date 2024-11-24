Dominik Szoboszlai wants to play with Mo Salah “as long as he can,” with the Liverpool midfielder sending a clear message over his teammate’s contract.

Salah’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and though talks are ongoing with his representative, no agreement has been reached yet.

The Egyptian appears set on staying at Anfield if possible, but reports suggest that a compromise will need to be found when it comes to the length of any extension.

But with a match-winning brace against Southampton on Sunday bringing his season’s tally to 12 goals and 10 assists in just 18 games, it is clear that keeping Salah is imperative.

Szoboszlai clearly feels that way too, telling Sky Sports after the game: “Hopefully I can play with him as long as I can.”

"The most important thing was the reaction, we showed that really well." Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai reflects on a hard fight against Southampton

“Very, very important,” the Hungarian, who opened the scoring at St Mary’s, said of the match-winner.

Salah’s importance to Liverpool goes without saying, with those who play alongside him week in, week out best-placed to judge how valuable he is.

Given he earned another three points on Sunday to push the Reds eight clear of Man City after 12 games, his performances are showing on the league table.

However, Szoboszlai is adamant that Liverpool won’t get carried away with claims that the title is already theirs to lose.

“Of course it’s a great feeling, but it’s the beginning of the season,” he continued.

“So we still need to continue and just don’t think about where City is, where Arsenal is, where the other teams are.

“Because as long as we do it like we do now, we’re going to continue.”

Asked if he still sees Man City as Liverpool’s main title rivals, Szoboszlai agreed: “Of course, of course, you’ve seen the last six years.

“It’s never finished until it’s finished.”