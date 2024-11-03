The dramatic and never-say-die nature of Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton felt like the moment Arne Slot “truly became” the Reds’ boss.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League after a memorable day of results, with Slot continuing to excel in the Anfield hot seat.

It was far from a vintage performance by the Reds, but a raucous home crowd – described as the “loudest” one Brighton fan could remember – made a big difference and Mohamed Salah‘s stunner got them over the line.

Here’s how the media dissected Liverpool’s triumph.

This felt like a big day in Slot’s tenure…

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe focused on Slot and a significant occasion for him:

“He has been at Anfield four months, but this could be the day Arne Slot truly became Liverpool’s manager. “When inspiration was needed, a team and stadium in need of galvanising after a shocking 45 minutes, Slot and his players found the answers.”

On Twitter, David Lynch praised Liverpool’s head coach for his substitutions, following a dire first half:

“Absolutely huge win for Liverpool and for Arne Slot. “His second-half tweaks and substitutions completely turned the tide of that game and ensured the Reds end the day top of the Premier League.”

Lewis Steele of the Mail believes Slot has ensured Liverpool are still ‘Mentality Monsters’:

“Arne Slot has done a remarkable job in stamping his authority on his new employers given he has been operating in the shadow of his legendary predecessor. “But this victory had all the hallmarks of a Jurgen Klopp classic. “The Mentality Monsters were back, to use the old phrase Klopp coined, as the Reds showed resilience in abundance as they fought back from a goal down.”

Salah starred for Liverpool and rightly received praise…

All-time leading Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer showed his appreciation for Salah after the game:

“He’s been a great of the Premier League whatever happens to him at the end of the season with his contract. “He’s an incredible player and a world-class goalscorer. I love watching him.”

One of the all-time greats. Mohamed Salah moves further up the Premier League goalscoring charts ???@MoSalah | @LFC pic.twitter.com/LrU6dHduUW — Premier League (@premierleague) November 2, 2024

Speaking to reporters, Slot himself was well aware of the importance of his No. 11, hailing a trademark strike:

“The second goal was a Mo Salah special. “It’s not the first and not the last time he will score from that position.”

Finally, on Twitter, former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor lauded the quality of his goal: