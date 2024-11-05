Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future may be under question, but he continues to speak highly of Arne Slot and how his game is being improved by the Liverpool boss.

Most of the chatter around the 26-year-old centres on his future at Anfield, which remains unresolved ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Slot has remained steadfast in his public view that it is not a distraction, though, continually noting how Alexander-Arnold and the other out-of-contract duo are conducting themselves.

And in a chat with ViaPlay, as quoted by FeyenoordPings, Alexander-Arnold discussed his relationship with the Dutchman and how he is enjoying the “strict” nature of it.

“He helps me and teaches me a lot,” Liverpool’s vice-captain said. “He is strict with me, I like that. He helps me with the weak points in my game and he wants me to improve.”

It has not been a smooth road, with early substitution frustrations. Still, Alexander-Arnold had plenty of positives to share, including how Slot is “very detailed” when it comes to individuals and the opposition.

“He tells me where to stand to get the ball,” the No. 66 said. “You don’t get the ball there because someone will mark you, so why would you stand there?

“And if you are marked and other people come in and Ryan Gravenberch is marked, there is space behind him and you look for depth.

“It’s very in-depth. Very detailed. He always studies the opponent thoroughly and tells us where their weak spots are. Then we have to punish them on the field.

“The training sessions are much more intense. The spaces are much smaller. It’s a very Dutch way of playing, in terms of ball handling.

“You always have to play to the back foot. If you don’t, he stops the session. ‘Why do you pass to that foot and not to his back foot’? It’s that detailed.”

It is showing on the pitch and with the results so far, with Alexander-Arnold’s defensive numbers against Brighton one example of his continued growth.

Surely you would want to work under Slot for more than one season then, Trent?