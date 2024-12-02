Two players were on crutches as they joined their Liverpool teammates for Sunday’s clash with Man City at Anfield, with Arne Slot‘s injuries “far from ideal.”

The Reds hosted Man City in an intense title tie on Sunday, with Slot making four changes to his starting lineup from Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez came in for the injured Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Ibrahima Konate (knee), with neither expected to be fit until 2025.

Konate was present at Anfield, with the Frenchman walking with the aid of crutches after a blow he described as “so frustrating.”

While Bradley’s situation is as yet unconfirmed, another player who appears set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines is left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Tsimikas also attended Sunday’s game and was not only using crutches but also had his right foot in a protective boot after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Speaking to Sky Sports before kickoff, Slot admitted his injury situation was “far from ideal” as he was left with “five defenders for four positions.”

“I still had one [unenforced] choice to make,” he said of his starting lineup.

“Five defenders for four positions going into a month like this is far from ideal. The injuries won’t take one week.”

The absence of both of Liverpool’s backup full-backs and one of Slot’s first-choice centre-backs – all seemingly until the start of 2025 at least – will put a strain on those still fit.

Virgil van Dijk will start almost every game alongside one of Gomez or Jarell Quansah, while the head coach will be left hoping for consistency from Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, who have had fitness issues of their own.

Youngsters such as Isaac Mabaya and Amara Nallo may be required at times, perhaps even for the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Southampton on December 18, while Wataru Endo is another option at a push.