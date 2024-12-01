Liverpool host Man City in the Premier league, as the Reds look to go 11 points ahead of their fellow title rivals. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne and in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Jones, Elliott, Nunez

Man City: Ortega; Moreno, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Lewis, Gundogan, Nunes; Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Gvardiol, McAtee, O’Reilly, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Savinho

Our coverage updates automatically below: