Arne Slot had every right to be content with his side winning their sixth Champions League game on the spin, but he could not hide his disgruntlement for Liverpool’s performance.

Mohamed Salah‘s goal from the penalty spot was the difference for the Reds as they put one foot into the last 16 with a narrow 1-0 win at Girona.

It was not Liverpool at their best, allowing 13 shots on goals (five on target) and leaving Alisson to show why he is a world-class goalkeeper.

Slot’s mood during his post-match press conference was indicative of the high standards he is setting at the club, with a clear undertone throughout that he was dissatisfied by what he saw.

“If you ask me about all the six games, I’m really pleased with all the results,” Slot started.

“I’m really pleased with the [first] five games the way we played, I’m far from pleased about the performance tonight.”

Pressed on what he was not so pleased about, Slot said: “A lot. Especially two things.

“If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football, knows how to bring the ball out from the back, like City or Real Madrid, then you need to be so intense if you want to make it difficult for them.

“But if every time you are waiting a few seconds before you press, and if you do press and you are so easily outplayed, then this team can cause you a lot of problems.

“This is what they’ve shown during the whole Champions League campaign, except for PSV away, so I almost feel sorry for them because they deserve so much more.

“The other part was every time we lost the ball, we were not aggressive enough, so every time we lost the ball they could just almost every time go to our goal and have a shot.

“Hardly any control at all over the game, maybe the second half was a bit better, but I’m trying to be positive.”

Slot hardly cracked a smile while talking with the press, stressing his side were “by far not aggressive enough without the ball” and that it was “not normal” to concede “so many chances.”

The standards are high, as they should be, and you can be certain Slot will be drilling this into his side ahead of their meeting with Fulham at Anfield on Saturday.