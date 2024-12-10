After an absence of over eight weeks, Alisson returned to the Liverpool side with a point to prove and showed supporters why he “is on another level” to Caoimhin Kelleher, during the Reds’ 1-0 win against Girona.

While Kelleher’s performances, barring his last, were admirable in Alisson‘s absence, the Brazilian showed us why Arne Slot decided to put him straight back into his starting XI.

In the early stages of Tuesday’s Champions League match, Girona put Liverpool under pressure.

Despite starting his first game since October 5, Alisson was sharp enough to step up, produce five saves and ensure Liverpool didn’t have to come from behind for the points.

Liverpool fans reacted with plenty of praise to their goalkeeper’s performance.

Kelleher was fantastic in his absence but within 40 mins Alisson has made any shouts of him needing to earn his place back look 10x more comical than they were at the time — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) December 10, 2024

Alisson goes across to salute the travelling Kop. Only 490 of them here tonight due to stadium’s small capacity but they made themselves heard. #LFC pic.twitter.com/vqMxZkbY7g — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 10, 2024

“Ali back like he’s never been away and I guess Caoimhin laid the challenge down with his fine performances” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

Best goalie I have ever seen – better than schmeichel, Van der Sar . Never saw much of Buffon so can’t compare — darren (@darren58786546) December 10, 2024

Alisson is unreal. To be out for a while and to come back and make it seem like you havent missed a beat…insane. What a guy. — George Chomakov (@chomakovg) December 10, 2024

“What an absolutely imperious return from Alisson. Utterly imposing and commanding like he’d never been away with some belter saves first half to keep Girona’s enthusiasm at bay. “Kelleher has been a superb deputy but now the world’s best is back, there really is no debate the Brazilian has now reclaimed his shirt back” – KloppiteE in the This is Anfield comments

Not the greatest performance but it’s 6/6 for Liverpool in the Champions League. Alisson back from injury and showing why he’s one of the best in the world. #GIRLIV — Inder (@inderghandial) December 10, 2024

EVERY game Alisson shows us why he’s the best goalkeeper in the world Easily going down as one of the best in history. ? pic.twitter.com/cx6XLrs2uq — Liam ? (@LiamMLFC) December 10, 2024

Alisson back with top saves and a clean sheet! Normal business resumed for the Brazilian. — ? (@LFCApproved) December 10, 2024

Kelleher is class but Alisson is on another level — G – 19 Times (@GJ79LFC) December 10, 2024

Alisson Becker with four saves for Liverpool in that first half. HE'S BACK! ? pic.twitter.com/yhh2htXcAC — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) December 10, 2024

Alisson man of the match performance. — Hijkz (@iamyouyouar3m3) December 10, 2024

Darwin Nunez underwhelms

At the opposite end of the pitch to Alisson, Darwin Nunez led the line for Liverpool but again seemed to exhibit a lack of quality.

Now without a goal since mid-October, Liverpool fans are questioning his ability to be an effective forward for the Reds.

I feel like this is me watching Darwin Nunez most of the time, which can't be a good thing. pic.twitter.com/iS6nQG1hKc — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 10, 2024





Darwin Nunez been so wasteful here again. So many heavy touches and passes going astray. Diogo Jota's return will give Liverpool a big boost in that area. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) December 10, 2024

“Sad to see Nunez’s Liverpool career fizzling out. I’ve been a staunch supporter of him but it’s not going to happen for the lad” – Stevei in the This is Anfield comments

This is Darwin Nunez 3rd season for us to lead the line. I love his personality, work rate and giving everything for the badge, but he has to score goals. That’s why we bought him. I want to back him so much, but time is running out. Needs to turn it around. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 10, 2024





Confidence is a big thing with strikers like Nunez. Don't think the pile on is the best way to help him out of it. — Carl (@Carl_M79) December 10, 2024

“Nunez has to go, he brings absolutely nothing to the team. No goal threat, no ball control or skills, no awareness of what’s around him and no passing ability” – Bill Miller on Facebook

Darwin Nunez, my patience is wearing thin — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 10, 2024

Feel like I’ve aged about ten years since Liverpool signed Nunez. Supporting him is not good for your health. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) December 10, 2024

