GIRONA, SPAIN - Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 game between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadi Montilivi. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Alisson reminds Liverpool fans why he “is on another level” to Caoimhin Kelleher

After an absence of over eight weeks, Alisson returned to the Liverpool side with a point to prove and showed supporters why he “is on another level” to Caoimhin Kelleher, during the Reds’ 1-0 win against Girona.

While Kelleher’s performances, barring his last, were admirable in Alisson‘s absence, the Brazilian showed us why Arne Slot decided to put him straight back into his starting XI.

In the early stages of Tuesday’s Champions League match, Girona put Liverpool under pressure.

Despite starting his first game since October 5, Alisson was sharp enough to step up, produce five saves and ensure Liverpool didn’t have to come from behind for the points.

Liverpool fans reacted with plenty of praise to their goalkeeper’s performance.

“Ali back like he’s never been away and I guess Caoimhin laid the challenge down with his fine performances” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

“What an absolutely imperious return from Alisson. Utterly imposing and commanding like he’d never been away with some belter saves first half to keep Girona’s enthusiasm at bay.

“Kelleher has been a superb deputy but now the world’s best is back, there really is no debate the Brazilian has now reclaimed his shirt back” – KloppiteE in the This is Anfield comments

 

Darwin Nunez underwhelms

GIRONA, SPAIN - Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 game between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadi Montilivi. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

At the opposite end of the pitch to Alisson, Darwin Nunez led the line for Liverpool but again seemed to exhibit a lack of quality.

Now without a goal since mid-October, Liverpool fans are questioning his ability to be an effective forward for the Reds.


“Sad to see Nunez’s Liverpool career fizzling out. I’ve been a staunch supporter of him but it’s not going to happen for the lad” – Stevei in the This is Anfield comments


“Nunez has to go, he brings absolutely nothing to the team. No goal threat, no ball control or skills, no awareness of what’s around him and no passing ability” – Bill Miller on Facebook

