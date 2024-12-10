➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

UP THE REDS!
SHOP NOW
GIRONA, SPAIN - Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 game between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadi Montilivi. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Match Reports  •  

Girona 0-1 Liverpool: Salah moves Reds to cusp of guaranteeing top 8

Mo Salah‘s 50th goal in the Champions League has Liverpool on the cusp of confirming their place in the top eight thanks to a 1-0 win at Girona.

Girona 0-1 Liverpool

Champions League (6) | Estadi Montilivi
December 10, 2024

Goals

Salah (pen) 63′

Girona 0-1 Liverpool – Player Ratings

True to his word, Arne Slot named a strong starting lineup in pursuit of taking a big step towards guaranteeing a place in the top eight, which could be confirmed with results elsewhere by Wednesday.

After an unexpected break over the weekend, Liverpool arrived with fresh legs as Alisson marked his return after 11 games out and was put to the test early with three strong saves.

Joe Gomez, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah all had early sighters on goal, while Girona sprung attacks on the counter from their deep defensive position.

GIRONA, SPAIN - Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes a save from Girona's Bryan Gil during the UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 game between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadi Montilivi. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The game found a lull before opening back up in what was a bizarre opening half, encapsulated by two poor executions from Nunez in the box before Alisson, again, was forced into a brilliant diving save.

If the Brazilian had any lingering concerns with his hamstring, they were quickly put to bed!

The Reds left plenty of gears to go into after the break, which is not uncommon for their time under Slot so far.

Half time: Girona 0-0 Liverpool

GIRONA, SPAIN - Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz is fouled by Girona's Donny van de Beek for a penalty during the UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 game between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadi Montilivi. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Salah scores from penalty spot, 50th goal in Champions League
  • Alisson returns from injury after 11 games out
  • 6 wins from 6 in the competition

There were no changes at halftime for Liverpool and that included protecting Alisson, as he was called into action just seconds after the whistle with Trent Alexander-Arnold giving the ball away.

It gave needless early impetus to the hosts and Slot would have been thankful for Arnaut Danjuma’s wayward finishing after slaloming his way through Liverpool’s defence.

The Reds then slowly started to turn the screw and penned Girona in their own penalty area, triggering the chain of events that saw the referee sent to the screen and award a penalty.

GIRONA, SPAIN - Tuesday, December 10, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the opening goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 game between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadi Montilivi. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ex-Man United player Donny van de Beek brought Luis Diaz down in the box and who other than Salah to step up and convert for 1-0 – his 50th goal in the Champions League.

Slot’s men saw out the match in a professional manner and, notably, both Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo were at least given some game time to close out the victory.

The result maintains Liverpool’s unblemished record in the Champions League and puts them one foot in the top eight.

TIA Man of the Match: Alisson

Referee: Benoit Bastien (FRA)

Girona: Gazzaniga; Frances, Juanpe, Krejci, Blind (Solis 77′); Romeu, Gutierrez; Asprilla, Van de Beek (Martin 77′), Gil (Portu 72′); Danjuma (Stuani 72′)

Subs not used: P. Lopez, L. Garcia, Martinez, D. Lopez, Ruiz, Clua, Kim, J. Garcia

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones (Elliott 76′); Salah, Diaz (Endo 89′), Nunez (Gakpo 71′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Norris, McConnell

Next Match: Fulham (H) – Premier League – Saturday, December 14, 3pm (GMT)

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024