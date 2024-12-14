➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

UP THE REDS!
SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Fulham: 1 change, Jota IN squad

In the penultimate home game of 2024, Arne Slot has made one change to his XI as Liverpool host Fulham – with Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa both back in the matchday squad.

The Reds return to Anfield off the back of two away games, results that still see them sit at the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Another chance to consolidate their position awaits this afternoon, and Slot has been boosted by the return of Jota after an 11-game absence – he will be an option off the bench.

Liverpool vs. Fulham – Live Online Streams

Alisson is marking his Anfield comeback following his mid-week return, and sits behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch, again, lines up alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones as Alexis Mac Allister is serving another one-match ban.

Cody Gakpo returns to the forward line to join Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, who needs one goal to join Billy Liddell as the joint-fourth highest goalscorer in club history.

As for options off the bench, Slot has the likes of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Jota to turn to, while Chiesa also marks his return to the squad to boost Slot’s attacking options.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson; Iwobi, Pereira; Jimenez

Substitutes: Benda, Sessegnon, Castagne, Smith Rowe, King, Traore, Vinicius, Godo, Muniz

Follow Liverpool vs. Fulham in our matchday live blog!

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024