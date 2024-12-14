In the penultimate home game of 2024, Arne Slot has made one change to his XI as Liverpool host Fulham – with Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa both back in the matchday squad.

The Reds return to Anfield off the back of two away games, results that still see them sit at the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Another chance to consolidate their position awaits this afternoon, and Slot has been boosted by the return of Jota after an 11-game absence – he will be an option off the bench.

Alisson is marking his Anfield comeback following his mid-week return, and sits behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch, again, lines up alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones as Alexis Mac Allister is serving another one-match ban.

Cody Gakpo returns to the forward line to join Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, who needs one goal to join Billy Liddell as the joint-fourth highest goalscorer in club history.

As for options off the bench, Slot has the likes of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Jota to turn to, while Chiesa also marks his return to the squad to boost Slot’s attacking options.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson; Iwobi, Pereira; Jimenez

Substitutes: Benda, Sessegnon, Castagne, Smith Rowe, King, Traore, Vinicius, Godo, Muniz