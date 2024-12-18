➔ SUPPORT US
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2024: Liverpool's Trey Nyoni during the pre-match warm-up before the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Southampton as Trey Nyoni starts

Arne Slot has made eight changes to his Liverpool lineup for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton, including a start for Trey Nyoni.

After uncertainty over how strong Slot would go for a midweek clash at St Mary’s, Liverpool have now confirmed a heavily rotated side.

That includes a return to action for Caoimhin Kelleher, who takes over from the fit-again Alisson for his 29th and possibly final appearance of 2024.

Kelleher’s back four consists of captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

Nyoni makes his full debut in midfield alongside Tyler Morton and Alexis Mac Allister, with an excitement around the 17-year-old.

Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo are deployed on the wings with Darwin Nunez up front.

Sixteen-year-old academy winger Rio Ngumoha is among the substitutes on the south coast, having only joined the club from Chelsea in September.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Quansah, Gomez; Morton, Nyoni, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Nallo, Tsimikas, Norris, McConnell, Chiesa, Jota, Ngumoha, Danns

Southampton: McCarthy; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood, Manning; Downes, Fernandes; Aribo, Dibling, Archer

Substitutes: Lumley, Edwards, Sugawara, Lallana, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Kamaldeen, Brereton Diaz, Onuachu

