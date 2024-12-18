Liverpool have 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha on their substitutes bench for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton. So who is their new face?

Ngumoha is part of the first-team squad to play Southampton in the quarter-finals of this season’s Carabao Cup, taking his place on the bench alongside the likes of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa.

It is a bold vote of confidence in the teenager, while also signalling Arne Slot‘s intentions ahead of a Premier League clash with Tottenham at the weekend.

So who is Ngumoha and what can we expect?

Who is Rio Ngumoha?

Ngumoha is an exciting attacking talent most comfortable on the left wing, who officially joined Liverpool from Chelsea in September.

His switch to Anfield became official days after his 16th birthday, with it long known that the youngster would trade west London for Merseyside.

Since moving to Liverpool, Ngumoha has largely played for the club’s U18s side, but has also featured for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League.

He is a regular in first-team training and has already impressed teammates and coaches alike.

Wasn’t there controversy around his transfer?

It seems so.

According to The Athletic, reporting in October, Chelsea banned scouts from both Liverpool and Man United from attending academy fixtures in the fallout of Ngumoha’s exit.

The decision to deny requests to attend youth games was “interpreted as a response to losing [Ngumoha].”

What is his playing style?

Ngumoha is a very direct winger who relishes one-on-one situations up against defenders – though he has quickly found himself double or even triple-marked in games.

He thrives when dropping his shoulder and jinking around markers, but he has also shown a tendency to overplay at times when a more straightforward pass to a teammate is available.

His quick feet and eye for goal make him a multi-layered threat, both in shooting from range and driving towards the byline to deliver crosses into the box.

What can we expect?

Expectations around Ngumoha should be played down at this stage, as he is still only 16 and is yet to even debut for Liverpool’s U21s.

But there is clearly a belief in his ability among coaches both within the academy and around the first team, which made him a viable option for the squad against Southampton.

While the likes of Trent Kone-Doherty, Kieran Morrison, Ranel Young and fellow 16-year-old Joe Bradshaw have arguably been more consistent so far this season, there is something about Ngumoha that has caught Slot’s eye.