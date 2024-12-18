Liverpool are back at St Mary’s, but this time are battling for a spot in the League Cup semi-finals. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The Reds endured quite the dramatic weekend after an early red card and twice having to come from a goal behind, and now a different challenge awaits in the cup.

Arne Slot, who will be serving his touchline ban tonight, is expected to ring the changes against Southampton – who are manager-less after Russell Martin was sacked over the weekend.

A place in the final four of the League Cup is on the line, will Liverpool secure their spot? There is only one way to find out!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky Sports here.

Live audio commentary of Southampton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Southampton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Canada Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Live audio commentary of Southampton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Southampton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

You can find live listings for Southampton vs. Liverpool around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

