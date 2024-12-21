Darwin Nunez is the latest Liverpool player walking a suspension tightrope in the Premier League, with the forward one booking away from a one-match ban.

Nunez has made 12 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, starting six of them, and has received four yellow cards along the way.

Alexis Mac Allister has already been forced to serve bans in the Premier League and Champions League after reaching the yellow card threshold, and Nunez is perilously close himself.

The 25-year-old is one yellow card away from a ban. This means that if he is cautioned against one of Tottenham, Leicester, West Ham, or Man United, he will miss the next league game.

It is a tightrope that Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate are also walking with four cautions to their name, although the latter is currently still sidelined with a knee injury.

Premier League rules stipulate that five bookings up to the halfway stage will trigger a one-match ban, with it then rolled over to 10 bookings in the first 32 games – which earns a two-game suspension.

Liverpool’s halfway point is the visit of Man United on January 5, leaving a lot of time for Nunez and Gravenberch to stay under the referee’s radar.

The Uruguayan is not as readily turned to by Arne Slot as his Dutch teammate, but he has been selected for the starting lineup in the league in four of the last seven.

The return of Diogo Jota, however, does threaten Nunez’s minutes as the No. 20 was heavily relied upon by the Reds boss before his untimely rib injury against Chelsea.

As for other players under the risk of suspension, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been cautioned three times and will need to avoid two bookings across the next four games.