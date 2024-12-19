Liverpool’s defence of their League Cup crown continues after knocking Southampton out of contention on Wednesday, but are the extra two games a good thing for the Reds?

Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott‘s goals were enough to safely see Liverpool through to the last four, with their fate in the semi-finals to be decided in Thursday evening’s draw.

Arne Slot was able to rest key figures and hand out valuable minutes to fringe players, all the while maintaining his impressive record with 20 wins from 24 games in all competitions.

Liverpool’s progression ensures the wall-to-wall schedule continues, with a two-legged semi-final against one of Newcastle, Arsenal and Man United/Tottenham to await in the new year.

Here, Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) and Elli (@LFCZA) discuss the win at Southampton and the implications of the semi-final.

The good…

ELLI: I really liked the way that our youngsters seemed so easily integrated into the style of play and tactics that Slot has instilled since joining.

Nyoni, despite his age, did not look out of place amongst older players in the squad.

None of them seemed to have felt intimidated by playing against a side with nothing to lose (even with the poor conditions).

JOANNA: I was really pleased to see that Slot made as many changes as he did – it really felt like if we won, great and if we didn’t, it’d be ‘OK’.

It was not the most entertaining match that’s for sure, but it at least allowed for somewhat relaxing viewing until the commentators did their best to try and make it dramatic at the end.

Chiesa is back, Jota got more minutes, Nyoni had his full debut, Nunez scored and we’re through to the semi-final – lovely.

Endo was my Man of the Match, I thought he was outstanding considering his lack of rhythm and that he was tasked with freely moving up and down the pitch. He can be trusted, and I’d like to see more of him so Ryan Gravenberch does not get burnt out.

The bad…

JOANNA: There are not too many complaints with this one as the disjointed nature of the performance was to be expected with the young faces and so many changes.

Simon Hooper continued to frustrate with some of his decision-making, but what’s new there?

ELLI: I think the defence struggled (again, factoring in the poor conditions).

Quansah is still making some poor decisions and I feel it’s a result of him not getting enough game time due to Slot’s reluctance to rotate.

JOANNA: That is a good point, Elli. Quansah looks short on confidence and every misstep only exacerbates it. We’ll need him a lot this season so hopefully he turns a corner soon!

And how do you feel about two more games added to the calendar – and who do you want to draw in the semi-final?

JOANNA: I have seen plenty of contrasting views on Liverpool progressing in the competition, and they all have merit.

The extra midweek games could be significant (as we saw last season), but you just have to hope that when the tie comes around Slot has a plethora of options so he can rotate if he wants to.

We’re the title holders and another day out at Wembley is what it is all about, so why not the League Cup?

We’ve pretty much guaranteed a top-eight spot in the Champions League so we have flexibility, and Slot will know that an early trophy would definitely go down well. I’m all for it.

As for who I’d like in the draw, I’m leaning towards Newcastle as it stands.

ELLI: I’m happy we’ve made it through to another semi-final, especially in Slot’s first season.

I think it gives our youngsters another opportunity to shine – although I think some more senior players will take over the reins in the semi-final.

The club exists to win trophies, and this is just par for the course for a club like Liverpool. Although, I do hope we bolster the squad with a few quality signings in January.

With Spurs still to face United, we won’t know who the fourth club will be until later, but regardless, I’d like to avoid Arsenal or United and, like you Jo, face Newcastle.