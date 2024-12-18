Southampton 1-2 Liverpool – Player Ratings

A much-changed Liverpool naturally lacked cohesion and eventually experience in the Carabao Cup at Southampton, but prevailed to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Carabao Cup Quarter-Final | St Mary’s

December 18, 2024

Goals: Archer 59′; Nunez 24′, Elliott 32′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7 (out of 10)

Restored to the lineup after a two-game absence and made a heroic, fingertip save midway through the first half. Or a daisy-cutter which rolled into him, whatever.

No chance with Saints’ second shot, a fierce curler into the top corner, but made a brilliant reflex stop minutes later. A late save from Ben Brereton Diaz was more routine.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Captain despite a shocking weekend showing, which drew some raised eyebrows, but if Virgil isn’t playing then Trent has the armband.

Played the through ball for Nunez’s opener – helped by a shocking attempted clearance – and later teed up Mac Allister’s shot.

Jarell Quansah – 7

A big role for Quansah, who hasn’t been excellent when given fleeting minutes – but he was essentially the only centre-back in a fluid setup at the back.

Wasn’t tested much at all and cleared up loose balls well, but the first moment when he needed to show nous he didn’t, being positionally culpable for Archer’s goal.

Made a tremendous flying block soon after though which could have otherwise been 2-2.

Did he get away with a late one? Other refs may have given it but it didn’t look much of anything, Fernandes more simply falling down than Quansah fouling or dragging him down.

Wataru Endo – 7

Gumshield in, libero mode activated. Basically lined up as the second centre-back, but with a clear mandate to get into midfield when we had the ball…which was basically always.

Quansah was the only player with more touches than Endo (100), who also won more duels than any other player by far (11).

Won a few fierce tackles, popped the ball around, sprinted back when called upon. Wore the armband second half but assisted Saints’ goal when the ball was smacked into his face and rebounded to Cameron Archer.

Joe Gomez – 8

Left-back? Left of a three? Left wing-back? Ticked every box, overlapped and underlapped, chased back to barge Dibling out the way, played out of defence neatly and supported the attack at every opportunity.

Suspensions or not, should probably be our starter on that side of the defence right now.

Tyler Morton – 6

Feel a bit sorry for Morton – he’s clearly good enough to do a bit of a job a bit of the time, but in this kind of game he can’t show anything, with teammates who haven’t played together, a dreadfully wet pitch and an opponent with 300 players behind the ball.

Kept the ball nicely, won a few challenges, but no space or capacity to really impact in a meaningful way.

Went right-back second half and should have shown Archer down the channel, didn’t, and they scored.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6

Didn’t look like he appreciated the monsoon conditions but it was nice to have him back after back-to-back suspensions.

Almost scored with a fine finish from the edge of the box. Played No. 6 after the break. Hopefully the run-out gets him in good nick for the weekend.

Trey Nyoni – 6

A first-ever senior start for the talented teen, though not a match where we saw too much of his talent.

Caught on the ball a few times or tried passes which didn’t come off, but kept working, moving and offering himself for possession.

More to come no doubt but in truth he was swamped and a bit lost once the game got closer in the second half. A big step in his career nonetheless.

Harvey Elliott – 7

A first start since May 19, the final day of last season – he’ll hope for plenty more in the second half of the campaign.

That lack of game time was apparent in a first 30 minutes that he barely impacted: loose touches, marginalised in build-up play and a foul committed as he tried to win back the ball after a misplaced attempted ball down the line.

But, then his moment: a dart infield, a good position just outside the box, a really good first touch and then some fortune to see his right-footed shot deflected past the ‘keeper for a first goal of the season.

Ran plenty and got into some good spots from midfield.

Darwin Nunez – 7

His first attempted curler went about 40 yards over the bar. No such error next time around as he ran onto a through ball from deep, took a touch and bounced his finish past the keeper for the opener.

We needed more hold-up play from him second half in reality.

A ‘shit Andy Carroll’ you might think he is, Saints fans; we think you are merely a shit team altogether. And you’re out the cup.

Cody Gakpo – 8 – Man of the Match

Might be a bit strong to say he was one of few to actually show on the ball quality, but he was also one of few to have real rhythm and form, and it showed.

Good movement, always willing to take on his man and delivered a few nice balls into the box – doing exactly that to assist Elliott.

Substitutes

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Gomez, 46′) – 7 – A timely return from injury. Did some crosses and corners but was beaten by Sugawara too.

Federico Chiesa (on for Alexander-Arnold, 46′) – 7 – Let’s hope this is the proper start of his Reds career.

Had a great chance but scuffed his shot. Best moment was an elite first touch out the sky and ensuing nutmeg. Nearly scored twice late on, a bending effort blocked near the line and the rebound deflected over.

Diogo Jota (on for Gakpo, 62′) – 7 – Up front for the last half-hour, teed up Chiesa.

James McConnell (on for Mac Allister, 62′) – 6 – He’ll hope this is a kick-start after injuries this term. A few neat touches. Booked.

Jayden Danns (on for Nyoni, 85′) – N/A – Back from injury and a first run-out under Slot for the final stages.

Subs not used: Jaros, Nallo, Norris, Ngumoha

Arne Slot – 8

Two rounds from a potential final we might be but this lineup left no doubt where the priorities lie – no Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson, Diaz, Jones or Szoboszlai even in the squad.

And setting aside the eventual result, not too many fans might have been distraught at that decision before kickoff.

Of course, the added factor for the night was that Slot himself wasn’t even pitchside – his one-match suspension meant he was high up in the stands…somewhat sheltered from the shocking conditions, unlike his staff in the dugout!

We can reasonably assume that the half-time subs were pre-planned (assuming no dreadful scoreline), so that’s a positive to get seniors involved again, and naturally the flip of resting other first-teamers is that options were limited later in the game.

Even so a midfield of McConnell, Elliott (first start back) and Nyoni (first start at all) was clearly one which cost the Reds control in the second half, with the game closer than it needed to be by then.

Aside from that it was good to see the involvement of some of the youngsters on the night, including some who impacted last year but have been injured this, and ultimately the result saw us through.

Two more matches it means, and a semi-final as we continue the defence of our trophy from last year.