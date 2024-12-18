Liverpool are in the hat for the semi-finals of this season’s Carabao Cup after beating Southampton and will know their opponents later in the week.

A 2-1 victory over Southampton saw a much-changed Reds book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott were enough to secure the win, with a strong rearguard display late on ensuring their progress.

It means Liverpool are into the semi-finals as they look to defend the final trophy won under Jurgen Klopp.

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The draw for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup will be held shortly after the quarter-final between Tottenham and Man United concludes on Thursday night (December 19).

With that fixture kicking off at 8pm the likelihood is the draw will take place at around 10.30pm (GMT).

It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football as part of their coverage of Tottenham vs. Man United.

Who else is in the draw?

Liverpool are one of three clubs who already know they are into the semi-final draw, to be joined by a fourth on Thursday night.

Those sides are:

Liverpool

Newcastle

Arsenal

Tottenham/Man United

When will the Carabao Cup semi-finals take place?

The semi-finals are two-legged and will take place across two midweeks in January and February.

First-leg ties will take place in the week commencing January 6, with the decisive legs held in the week commencing February 3.

Liverpool’s first leg lands between home clashes with Man United (Jan 5) and Accrington Stanley (Jan 11), while the second leg is sandwiched between a trip to Bournemouth (Feb 1) and the visit of Wolves (Feb 16).

The Carabao Cup final will be held at Wembley on March 16.