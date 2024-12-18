Several Liverpool fringe players came in for praise after the 2-1 win at Southampton on Wednesday evening, highlighting the Reds’ squad depth.

This Carabao Cup quarter-final never felt like the most vital 90 minutes of the season, but it was a great chance for Arne Slot to shuffle his pack.

The Dutchman did exactly that, with Liverpool cruising into a comfortable 2-0 lead before half-time.

It wasn’t pretty after the break, with Southampton getting back into the game and threatening an equaliser, but the Reds held firm.

These Liverpool fans took to social media and This Is Anfield‘s comments section to heap special praise on Wataru Endo, Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott, all of whom shone.

There are some nice qualities in Tyler Morton. Especially his ability to break lines with progressive passes. Also has a likable trait that his natural instinct is to pass forward, and he has the gut to try those passes. Always aware of his surroundings, too. Scans well. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) December 18, 2024

Wataru Endo’s football IQ is incredible. Knows when to go forward, when to press, while playing CB out of possession for the first time as a false CB and a supporting CM in possession. What a player. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) December 18, 2024

Harvey Elliott has 11 goal involvements (3 goals, 8 assists) in his last 13 starts for Liverpool in all competitions. #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 18, 2024

“How good was Endo at CB? Very impressive.” – Michael Hugh in the This is Anfield comments

Tyler Morton showed tonight why he shouldn't just be riding the bench at his age. Outstanding footballer and really showed his intelligence after switching to right-back. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) December 18, 2024

Wataru Endo MOTM for me ?? To be thrown in from the cold like that, and not even in midfield but at CB and deal with what he did is superb and should be appreciated. Similarly Morton’s stint at RB in the second 45 ?? — Belinder (@_bubblxs) December 18, 2024

No Liverpool fan can scroll past this tweet without dropping a like. Wataru Endo. What a player ?? pic.twitter.com/HXKz9enGSd — Tandy (@LFC_Tandy) December 18, 2024

I’m sorry but Elliott is a pure number #10, he’s playing some supreme football rn — ?? (@Bk8iP3) December 18, 2024

“I am neither a football expert nor do I want to question Slot, but I see something in Endo that deserves to give him more minutes.” – Marcus RedSky in the This is Anfield comments

Morton’s such a huge talent. Wish there was a place for him in the squad. Definitely Premier League level — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) December 18, 2024

Endo had a harsh deal. He’s been a brilliant buy. Was great last season and can play a part this season under Slot — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) December 18, 2024

Harvey Elliott was superb & for me he’s MOTM. Thought Endo did well tonight as did Morton — Canadian Kop (@thecanadiankop) December 18, 2024

This was a night to perfectly illustrate the backup quality that Liverpool possess, with so many stellar names left out.

Granted, the performance wasn’t always convincing, but the likes of Endo, Morton and Elliott, in particular, showed their class.

If Liverpool are to fight across all four competitions this season, Slot will need to rotate effectively, avoiding tired legs in the spring.

On this evidence, that shouldn’t be an issue, with the Reds now unbeaten in 20 matches across all competitions for the first time since 1996.