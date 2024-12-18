➔ SUPPORT US
“Incredible” Wataru Endo & Harvey Elliott among 3 Liverpool players to stand out

Several Liverpool fringe players came in for praise after the 2-1 win at Southampton on Wednesday evening, highlighting the Reds’ squad depth.

This Carabao Cup quarter-final never felt like the most vital 90 minutes of the season, but it was a great chance for Arne Slot to shuffle his pack.

The Dutchman did exactly that, with Liverpool cruising into a comfortable 2-0 lead before half-time.

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool – Player Ratings

It wasn’t pretty after the break, with Southampton getting back into the game and threatening an equaliser, but the Reds held firm.

These Liverpool fans took to social media and This Is Anfield‘s comments section to heap special praise on Wataru Endo, Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott, all of whom shone.

 

“How good was Endo at CB? Very impressive.”

Michael Hugh in the This is Anfield comments

“I am neither a football expert nor do I want to question Slot, but I see something in Endo that deserves to give him more minutes.”

Marcus RedSky in the This is Anfield comments

This was a night to perfectly illustrate the backup quality that Liverpool possess, with so many stellar names left out.

Granted, the performance wasn’t always convincing, but the likes of Endo, Morton and Elliott, in particular, showed their class.

If Liverpool are to fight across all four competitions this season, Slot will need to rotate effectively, avoiding tired legs in the spring.

On this evidence, that shouldn’t be an issue, with the Reds now unbeaten in 20 matches across all competitions for the first time since 1996.

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

