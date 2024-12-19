Liverpool’s 2-1 victory away to Southampton may not have been the prettiest, but the media still found plenty to be positive about.

Arne Slot made eight changes to the team that drew 2-2 at home to Fulham last weekend, but his side still got the job done.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott sealed a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, with the Reds finding out their next opponents on Thursday.

The media gave their thoughts on Liverpool’s win after the game…

This was a good effort by a much-changed Liverpool, who have matched a 29-year record…

On X, David Lynch felt Slot will be happy with what he saw from his second-string team:

“Given the amount of changes he made, I’m pretty sure Arne Slot will be delighted with that performance and result. “Minutes in the legs of those who needed them, opportunities for plenty of youngsters, and no new injuries en route to a place in the semi-finals. “That’ll do.”

Liverpool have gone 20 games unbeaten within a single season in all competitions for the first time since March 1996. #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) December 18, 2024

BBC Sport‘s Alex Brotherton also assessed a solid night for Liverpool:

“Liverpool have drawn their past two Premier League games but remain top of the table – and they are also setting the pace in the Champions League. A cup defence is also firmly in their sights. “They were not at their best at St Mary’s, but with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai all rested it was a weakened Reds side. “Slot’s youthful line-up – there was a first senior start for 17-year-old Trey Nyoni and a substitute cameo for James McConnell, 20 – took the initiative and then weathered Southampton‘s second-half storm.”

Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo feels the Reds are the team everyone else will want to avoid in the semis:

“Despite all the mixing and the matching of the team, the salient point is that Liverpool will be in Thursday’s draw alongside Newcastle United, Arsenal and one of either Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United. “None of the above are particularly desirable in a campaign where there are much bigger fish to fry but this competition does afford Slot the chance to pick up silverware as Reds boss while his tenure can still accurately be described as ‘fledgling’. “And, to reverse that point, no team left will fancy the holders now over two legs either.”

While not a priority this season, Jason Burt of the Telegraph could only find positives in the win:

“This is the one where Arne Slot gambled. The Slot machine chanced his arm and won. Again. “The Carabao Cup is not high on the priority list for Liverpool, top of the Premier League and the Champions League, but a Wembley final is close and so they just about squeezed past Southampton and into the last four. […] “It shows the confidence and position of strength Slot has that he could take such a risk, especially away from Anfield and especially as Liverpool are the holders of this competition. “Not that it can be a priority this campaign, as their ambitions are raised, given the demanding fixture schedule.”

The likes of Elliott, Endo and Morton all caught the eye…

This Is Anfield‘s Jack Lusby enjoyed a promising midfield performance by Tyler Morton:

“Tyler Morton showed tonight why he shouldn’t just be riding the bench at his age. “Outstanding footballer and really showed his intelligence after switching to right-back.”

Wataru Endo's game by numbers vs Southampton: 100 touches

79/85 passes completed

8/8 ground duels won

4/4 tackles won

4 ball recoveries

4 fouls won

2 interceptions Warrior. ?? pic.twitter.com/mhx9pzV8lT — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 18, 2024

Meanwhile, the Independent‘s Kieran Jackson was full of praise of Elliott:

“After a full and imposing pre-season under his belt, Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott had lofty ambitions this season. Could he crack a regular starting spot? “The diminutive left-footed playmaker, signed amid so much promise from Fulham five years ago, certainly would not have anticipated his first start of the season coming in mid-December. “But on a torrential night on the south coast, Elliott shone brightest as the Carabao Cup holders, ultimately, sneaked through at Southampton on Wednesday night.”

While Liverpool will hope not to use the likes of Morton and McConnell in the league, fans will be able to rest easy having been reminded of their quality in a mismatched starting XI.

With a stronger side around them, these youngsters are more than capable of filling in, though they may not be the final product and style of midfielder Slot desires for the long term.