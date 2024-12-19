Liverpool earned their place in the League Cup semi-final thanks to a mismatched XI at Southampton, where Darwin Nunez caught the eye for a few reasons!

Arne Slot made eight changes, blooded youngsters and rested some key figures on the way to the last four of the competition – which means a further two games have been added to the calendar.

Nunez and Harvey Elliott scored the goals in the 2-1 win on the south coast in a match that had several moments that caught the eye of fans watching on…

Nunez opts for a hug over confrontation

I honestly thought Darwin was going to start swinging??? pic.twitter.com/yQ4cGKBMU5 — ????? (@LFC_Lucas_) December 18, 2024

We all know Nunez to be a fiery character, so when Jan Bednarek wrapped him up in the second half, you expected a certain reaction — it looked like it was going only one way.

Instead, we got a mid-game cuddle shared between the Liverpool forward and the Southampton defender.

Talk about growth from the No. 9!

Chiesa delights with a nutmeg

The Italian was back on the pitch for the first time since the end of September, so his performance after coming on at halftime was always going to be mixed.

He was unlucky not to score, and he showed a little dazzle by the touchline with a delightful nutmeg – he really did send the Southampton man for the Echo!

And we must also mention his first touch which came before the nutmeg, it was brilliant.

Endo, king of the air

5ft9 Endo casually winning an aerial battle vs 6ft9 Onuachu ? pic.twitter.com/y4pw8gRxEa — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 19, 2024

Look at the height Endo gets!

He may be small in stature but he showed he is not easy to beat, even if the opposition is over six feet tall.

Endo really threw himself into his role at centre-back, which also saw him push into midfield when Liverpool were on the ball – and there’s no doubt he left St Mary’s with his share of bruises.

The Japan international contested 13 duels against the Saints and won 11 of them, as per FotMob, which was the most of any player. He will be valuable this season.

Nunez laps up ‘s*** Andy Carroll’ chants

Darwin Núñez with a great finish to give Liverpool the lead against Southampton ? pic.twitter.com/UuOy8YB2HR — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 18, 2024

Seeing Nunez find the net was delightful in itself, but seeing him wheel away and shush the home crowd may have been better – he definitely knows what the chant means.

It was all just perfectly timed. “You’re just a s*** Andy Carroll” was ringing out across the ground, and Nunez responded the best way he could.

We particularly enjoyed the Liverpool fans sarcastically singing it back to Southampton after the goal – brilliant all round.