Arne Slot has overseen a strong start to the season, and he could see his squad become only the third side in club history to reach Christmas without a defeat on the road.

The Reds are the only team in England’s top five divisions to still be unbeaten away from home in the league.

Should Liverpool avoid defeat, it will only be the third time in their history that they have reached Christmas Day in a season without having been beaten in a match away from home.

In 1893/94 their first away loss came in the FA Cup in February of that season, while in 1987/88 they reached March before their first loss on the road.

Not bad company to join!

Suspension risk

Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez are both one yellow card away from serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Can Salah add to his tally?

Mo Salah has scored nine times in his 14 Liverpool league appearances (10 in 15 in all competitions) against Tottenham, with his other Reds goal coming in the 2019 Champions League final.

The No. 11 has scored more league goals against Spurs (nine) than any Liverpool player in history, one more than Roger Hunt, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush who netted eight.

Salah’s nine goals is the most in Premier League encounters between the teams alongside Harry Kane.

Soon-to-be 21 unbeaten for the Reds?

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 20 games (17 wins, three draws) in all competitions since losing at home to Nottingham Forest in September – a result Slot still cannot reconcile with.

The Reds have gone 20 games unbeaten within a single season in all competitions for the first time since March 1996.

If you are looking for a good omen, Slot’s side have won each of the 17 games this season in which they have scored the first goal, 10 of those coming in the league.

Watch out for fast Spurs start

All but one of Tottenham‘s seven league wins this season has been by more than three goals, while all seven defeats have been by a one-goal margin.

They have kept one clean sheet in their last 23 Premier League home games – the 4-0 victory over Everton in August.

And Liverpool will need to be on their toes from the off as Spurs have scored more goals (nine) in the opening 15 minutes of league games this season than any other team in the top-flight.

Moreover, seven of their last eight league goals have come in the first half of matches.

This Season’s Scorers

Tottenham: Johnson 10, Solanke 9, Maddison 7, Son 7, Kulusevski 6, Sarr 4, Bissouma 2, Pedro Porro 2, Bentancur 1, Lankshear 1, Richarlison 1, Romero 1, Spence 1, Werner 1, own goals 2

Liverpool: Salah 16, Diaz 9, Gakpo 9, Jota 5, Nunez 4, Jones 2, Konate 2, Mac Allister 2, Szoboszlai 2, Van Dijk 2, Elliott 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).