Liverpool’s main goalkeeper kit for the 2025/26 season has now been ‘leaked’, with the colour a slight variation on what we’re used to.

Liverpool are moving to Adidas as their kit provider from next season, and with that comes new ideas and palettes for the players to wear.

The strip Alisson should be sporting has now been shared by the well-known source for kit news, Footy Headlines.

The design for the top features a light, almost luminous shade of green with black logos.

The sleeves appear to fade into an even lighter green. Footy Headlines report this “is a soundwave design, which is the standard design of the Adidas Competition 25 GK kit.”

The black variant on this kit has also been leaked, with the colours effectively reversed as the crest is light green and the shirt colour is black.

The top is based on Adidas’ new 25 Tiro Goalkeeper Competition template, which will be used across the manufacturer’s range of goalkeeper kits next season.

It is a fairly basis design including dark grey accents such as on the sleeves and a light green panel down the sides of the shirt.

Alternative 2025/26 Liverpool away kit

What would have been Nikes #LFC away shirt for next season if we had re-signed with them. pic.twitter.com/CfszNLYUXX — Kyle (@KB2X) December 28, 2024

As you will probably know, Nike’s kit deal with Liverpool ends in the summer after a five-year partnership.

Adidas have taken on the role of kit supplier for the next five-year kit cycle, beating out competition from Nike and Puma. The deal is to earn the club upwards of £60 million a year – though that feels a conservative figure.

Despite the news, leaked images of what could have been the away kit for next season have emerged.

This prototype strip uses Nike’s classic swoosh logo instead of the current one. Nike used last this logo design for its 2019/20 third strips.

This is certainly an interesting kit overall and dare I say it, we’re glad that Alexis Mac Allister and co. won’t be wearing it.

The third strip that is reportedly set to be released by Adidas should be a far more popular choice.

The collar and cuffs will be a combination of white/black/mint green stripes with the shorts and socks to match.

Let us know in the comments how you feel about the two away strips and which you prefer!